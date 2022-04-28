Video
Thursday, 28 April, 2022
India FS, Bangladesh envoy accolade Friendship Day competition winners

Published : Thursday, 28 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 149

NEW DELHI, April 27: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Bangladesh High Commissioner Muhammad Imran on Monday attended the award-giving ceremony for felicitating winners of a competition conducted on the occasion of India-Bangladesh Friendship Day and shared views on strengthening the bilateral partnership.
They felicitated the winners of the Maitri Diwas logo and backdrop competition conducted on the occasion of India-Bangladesh Maitri Diwas. Taking to Twitter, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi wrote, "FS @harshvshringla and Bangladesh High Commissioner Muhammad Imran felicitated the winners of the India-Bangladesh #MaitreeDiwas logo and backdrop competition. Also shared views on further strengthening bilateral ties, including youth connect, innovation and emerging areas."
As per the joint decision during March 2021 Prime Minister-level Summit, India and Bangladesh celebrated 6 December 2021 as Maitri Diwas (Friendship Day) in Delhi, Dhaka, and 18 other world capitals, to commemorate the day on which India extended diplomatic recognition to Bangladesh in 1971. Minister of State for Cultural Affairs of Bangladesh KM Khalid also visited Delhi to take part in the celebrations.
India and Bangladesh share bonds of history, language, culture, and a multitude of other commonalities. The excellent bilateral ties reflect an all-encompassing partnership based on sovereignty, equality, trust, and understanding that goes far beyond a strategic partnership.
In addition to the above high-level engagements between the two countries, there were several interactions at senior official level, under various bilateral institutional mechanisms.             
    -ANI


