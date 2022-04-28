Video
DSE, CSE edge up amid choppy trade

Published : Thursday, 28 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Stock markets Wednesday witnessed flat with downward trend of some major price indices at Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) due to price fall in some large-cap securities.
The broader DSEX index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) closed the day with 0.08 point up at 6,677.64. But, the blue-chip DS30 closed the day with 8.16 points down at 2,466.16 and the Shariah DSES closed the day with 2.97 points down at 1,453.43.
The day's trade value at DSE increased to Taka 932.49 crore from Tuesday's Taka 766.75 crore and the daily trade rose to 18.17 crore shares from 14.52 crore of the previous session.
At the DSE, prices of 171 securities out of the day's 381 closed higher against 158 losing issues.
The major gaining issues were UNIQUEHRL, JHRML, SIMTEX, APEXFOOT and BDLAMPS. The major losing issues were EASTRNLUB, Aman Feed, Provati Insurance, Union Insurance and NAHEEACP.
Sonali Paper topped the turnover list followed by Beximco, UNIQUEHRL, JHRML and IPDC.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) closed the day of the week with upward trend with its major CASPI 33.84 points up at 19,612.83.
At the CSE, a total of 282 issues were traded while 112 closed higher and 124 closed lower as 48.12 lakh shares worth Taka 15.49 crore changed hands.


