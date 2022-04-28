Video
Thursday, 28 April, 2022, 1:56 PM
BD most competitive wage market among Asia, Oceania: JETRO

Published : Thursday, 28 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 214

The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), Dhaka Country Representative Yuji Ando said Bangladesh has the most competitive wage and potential domestic market among the Asia and Oceania areas.
The JETRO Dhaka chief said this while handing over a certificate to Deputy Commissioner of Chittagong Customs House Salahuddin Rizvi Mohammad at Chittagong Customs House in front of Chittagong Customs Commissioner M Fakhrul Alam for successful completion of a four-month training programme for fiscal year 2021-22, said a press release on Tuesday.
Salahuddin Rizvi Mohammad successfully completed the prestigious training programme of the institute of Developing Economics Advanced School (IDEAS) of Japan, organized by IDE-JETRO, which is research institute of JETRO.
According to 2021 JETRO Survey on Business Condition of Japanese companies operating in Asia and Oceania, 65 percent of Japanese companies operating in Bangladesh think they would be able to make a profit in 2022 as the covid-19 pandemic situation is improving gradually.
Also, 68 percent of Japanese companies in Bangladesh would expand their business activities in next one to two years due to increase in business confidence by Japanese firms.
The JETRO Dhaka Chief Ando mentioned Bangladesh has the most competitive wage and potential domestic market among the Asia and Oceania areas.
So, this could the time for Japanese companies to expand in Bangladesh, he added.
He said expansion in local procurement for parts and materials would be a factor for future business success in Bangladesh.    �BSS


