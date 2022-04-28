Video
12th WTO Ministerial Conference to be held in June

Published : Thursday, 28 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 175

The 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12) of the World Trade Organization (WTO) will be held in Geneva, Switzerland on June 12-15.
The Conference was earlier scheduled to be held in December last year, but it was  postponed due to the surge in COVID-19 pandemic.
The WTO has already confirmed the recent development to its member countries. This edition of the WTO ministerial conference is very important for Bangladesh as the country is in the process of graduating from the LDCs.
Talking to BSS on Tuesday, Commerce Ministry WTO Cell Director General     Md Hafizur Rahman said Bangladesh had taken all necessary preparations for the  conference in last December. "We've also taken necessary preparations now for   the upcoming conference,"
He said that cantering the MC12, Bangladesh is putting utmost priority in continuing subsidy in the fisheries sector alongside graduating from the LDCs. "Efforts will be there so that the preferential trade benefits that we're now receiving can continue beyond the LDC graduation period,"
The WTO Cell director general fears that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war might impact the conference when Bangladesh is putting higher importance to this event. The ministerial is regarded as the highest policy-level forum of the WTO.
Hafizur said the general council meeting of the WTO would be held on May 10 while following the outcomes of the meeting, the government would take some more preparations.
He said that on behalf of the LDC group, Bangladesh would submit a proposal for bringing reforms to the WTO.
A Bangladesh delegation, headed by Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, will attend the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference. Out of the 164 member countries, Bangladesh is the most influential member of the LDC Group.    BSS


