Thursday, 28 April, 2022, 1:56 PM
IT training, incubation centres to be set up in 14 districts

Published : Thursday, 28 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 231
Mizanur Rahman

The government is going to set up a network of IT training and incubation    centres in 14 districts to create high tech manpower to meet enhanced demand for economic activities in the post transition period. The IT centres will be set up under the auspices of Bangladesh High-Tech Park Authority.  
As part of this programme the Information and Communication Technology    (ICT) division has sent a project to the Planning Commission titled 'Establishment of Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation Centers in 14 districts at a cost of '1,114.62 crore.
The districts include Habiganj, Sunamganj, Narail, Dhaka, Tangail, Gopalganj, Sherpur, Gaibandha, Panchagarh, Thakurgaon, Nilphamari, Noakhali, Feni and Patuakhali.
The ICT department says that if the project is implemented and IT training and incubation centers are set up at these places it will be possible to create infrastructural facilities for high tech education.
The ICT department thinks that if all IT training facility can be set up on a single platform in every region, it will be highly productive.  Under the programme so far 39 high-tech IT parks have been set up in the country.
The work of setting up software technology, IT business, and training and incubation centers has been completed in seven places. Establishing IT parks in various potential regions of the country can play an important role in creating manpower and employment for a large number of young unemployed to encourage foreign investors to the country.
Officials at the Planning Commission said that a meeting of the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) was held on December 6 last after receiving the proposals from the ICT department.
The meeting reviewed the project proposal and made some recommendations. In compliance with those recommendations, the project has been recommended to be presented at the next meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC). It will be implemented by Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority by December 2026.
Mosammat Nasima Begum, Member of the planning Commission said that this      is a big project for the ICT sector. A large number of young unemployed people will get the opportunity to take IT training from these centres.  
As a result, skilled manpower required for ICT companies will be created from here. Young people trained from these facilities will also have the opportunity to work as freelancers. They can build start ups and develop themselves as entrepreneurs.
Under the project, in addition to setting up a seven-storey foundation building, a two-storey security building will also be built for each incubation centres.  Land acquisition and development will be done for this purpose.
Other construction works around the incubation centres will also be included.  Training opportunities for 60 overseas people have also been provided under the project.


