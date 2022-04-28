Video
BGMEA demands more train services to ease workers’ Eid journey

Published : Thursday, 28 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 239

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan has urged the government to operate special train services and add more coaches to ease the passengers journey, especially garment workers ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.
Added capacity of trains especially on north Bengal routes will help to carry more garment workers to their villages where they will enjoy their Eid holidays with their near and dear ones, he said.
The request was made when a delegation of BGMEA led by President Faruque Hassan met with the Railways Minister Md. Nurul Islam Sujan, MP at the Railway Bhaban in Dhaka on Tuesday.
BGMEA Directors Asif Ashraf and Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan were present at the meeting.
During the meeting Faruque Hassan reiterated the call for completing the ongoing railway development projects in the shortest possible time to meet the growing demand for transportation of passenger and freight.
He said the projects of building new railway tracks, upgrading single line to double track, and conversion of the existing rail lines into dual gauge will significantly increase connectivity across the country and with neighboring India, thus will contribute to boosting regional trade.
Once completed, the projects will yield immense trade benefits by facilitating increased trade as train is a safer, affordable and time-saving mode of transportation for goods transportation, he said.
He also said railway development projects taken by the government to boost connectivity between Bangladesh and India will facilitate transportation of raw materials of RMG sector from India.    UNB


