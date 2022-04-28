BB extends post-import financing of Agri inputs to 180 days

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Tuesday amended its post-import financing policy, allowing agricultural products and equipment importers to get such financing from banks for 180 days.

Banks are also allowed to extend the 180 days tenure of the post-import financing for another 60 days in the form of restructuring or rescheduling facility.

Under the scope, banks will finance import of fertilizer, seeds, pesticides, equipment and machinery for the agricultural sector and feeds, pesticides and vitamins for the poultry and fishery sector.

Importers said the facility would help improve the agricultural productivity at large since the financing facility would allow the importers to import adequate products for the sector.

A BB circular issued in this regard said the agriculture sector was brought under the post-import facility with a view to strengthening the development of the sector so that it could contribute better to the country's economic stability and lead the country's long-term stability.

Though the country's agricultural and farm production are on rise since independence, it is not enough for meeting the demand of Bangladesh's larger population.

The country still has 60 per cent deficiency in pulse production while 70 per cent in eggs, 30 per cent in milk, 80 per cent in oilseeds, 60 per cent in fruits, 35 per cent in vegetables and 30 per cent in condiment productions, according to government estimates.

The self-sufficiency in rice production is also under threat because of flash-flooding, heavy rain, heat stress and growing soil salinity. Contribution of agriculture to the country's economy is around 15 per cent and it provides employment to almost 41 per cent of the country's population.

The BB new circular included trading goods as eligible for post-import financing. Importers of trading goods would get PIF for 120 days whereas the importers of essential commodities get PIFs for 90 days.

The central bank also extending the financing period for the industrial raw material imports by 30 days to 210 days. Earlier, the facility was issued for 180 days.

The BB in its circular said banks would be barred from issuing fresh finances to importers if their previous loans become overdue.

However, banks would be allowed to issue finances to such importers afresh until the loan turns defaulted and if the failure is occurred due to unforeseen reasons, the BB said. On June 14, 2021 the central bank issued guidelines on post-import financing.

It also asked banks not to offer rescheduling or restructuring facility against post-import financing for more than once after the initial tenure expiry.

Regarding approval of PIF facility, the BB has asked banks to follow its credit risk management guidelines, international credit risk rating system guidelines along with compliance with specific guidelines on such loan sanction approved by the board of directors of respective banks.











