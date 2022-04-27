Despite home boss's assurance construction work ongoing

Construction work of Kalabagan police station is still going on at Tetultala playground even after Home Minister's instruction to the Dhaka South City Corporation to find an alternative location for the Kalabagan police station.

Despite resistance from environmentalists, human rights bodies, eminent citizens, local people and children police continued their works.

There were around 20 police personnel at the construction site while around 10 workers were working there on Tuesday.

Local children gathered at the site and were watching helplessly at the construction operations. Some of them requested the workers to stop the construction.

On Monday (April 25, 2022), Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan at a programme at Tejgaon said he had asked the city corporation and others concerned to find an alternative place for Kalabagan Police Station.

On Sunday (April 24), Kalabagan police picked up Syeda Ratna, who had

been leading protests to save Tetultala playground along with her son Mohammad Isha Abdullah.

Police released the mother and son around 13 hours later with an undertaking that she would not get involved in any movement to protect the playground.

Environmental organisations on Tuesday demanded that the government withdraw the decision of constructing Kalabagan police station building on Tetultala playground and keep it open for all.

The green activists demanded a fair investigation into the detention of Syeda Ratna, a community leader trying to save Tentultala playground, and her 17-year-old son and bringing those involved with the incident to justice.

They also urged the government to ensure security of Syeda Ratna, her family, including her son, and other locals demonstrating for protecting the playground.

Leaders of at least 12 organisations, including Bangladesh Paribesh Andolan, Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association, Nijera Kari, Nagorik Udyog, Bangladesh Udichi Shilpi Goshthi, and Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST) made the demand at a press conference held at Dhaka Reporters Unity on Thursday.









