Tetultala playground land aquired through legal process: DMP

Amid the ongoing movement over the Kalabagan Tetultala playground, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has clarified their stance in a statement saying the land was acquired following government rules for Kalabagan Police Station.

DMP has acquired 0.20 acres of land under Dhanmondi mouja for Kalabagan Police Station and it is a government asset and Housing and Public Works Ministry is the owner of the land, said a press release of DMP issued on Tuesday.

According to the press

release, DMP has received a clearance certificate from Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) which said that they have no problem as it is needed for the government and public interest.

The local MP also sent a DO letter to the home minister for establishing a police station on the disputed land for the safety of the local people, the release said.

It also said DMP got the no-objection letter from the Department of Environment (DoE) too.

The proposed land for the police station, Tetultala playground is a few yards away from Kalabagan playground where children can play.

DMP is not constructing any building on the land of any organisation and any person illegally, said the release.

Earlier, Syeda Ratna and her son were detained by police when she was live-streaming the construction of a boundary wall at the playground on Facebook around 11am on Sunday.

However, police freed Ratna and her son, nearly 13 hours after their detention on charges of "spreading hate speech" as she protested the construction of a police station on the playground at Kalabagan.

Different environmental organizations have demanded an impartial inquiry into the detention of local resident Ratna and her son for protesting against the construction of a police station at Tetultala playground in the capital's Kalabagan.

The organizations also strongly condemned the incident and said keeping anyone in custody for more than 13 hours is a violation of the constitution and laws of the country.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Monday said a decision will be taken after discussion regarding Tetultala playground which was allocated to build Kalabagan police station. -UNB











