No one to stay homeless: PM



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina hands over documents and keys to newly built houses to 32,904 homeless and landless as Eid gift through video-conferencing from Ganabhaban under the third phase of the Ashrayan Project marking the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Tuesday. PHOTO: PID

She said this while giving new houses to about 33,000 families as 'Eid gifts' on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister said, "I like the smile on a person's face when he/she sees his/her own house. The Father of the Nation wanted to put a smile on the face of the sad people."

"We've been able to ensure electricity for 100 per cent people. Now 100 per cent (homeless) people will get the houses. None will remain landless and shelter-less in Bangladesh," she said.

"Our goal is for all people to be able to live like human beings and have a beautiful life. That is why we will do this. So that this

Bangladesh can continue to stand high in the world as a hunger and poverty free country," she added.

In the third phase of Ashrayan-2 Project, these helpless families of 492 upazilas of the country were given semi-pucca houses with two decimals of land free of cost on Tuesday as 'Eid gift' from the Prime Minister.

Joining the house handover ceremony via video conference from Ganobhaban, the Prime Minister's official residence, Sheikh Hasina said, "While we are celebrating the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation and the Golden Jubilee of Independence, at that time we have got the status of a developing country.

"So, keeping this in mind, we will take Bangladesh forward as a developed, prosperous country. And that is our goal," she added.

The Prime Minister said, "A nation that achieves independence with its blood can never be left behind. Responding to the call of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the blood of those martyrs who took up arms and liberated this country with their own blood cannot be wasted."

That is why Awami League President Sheikh Hasina called upon the party leaders and activists to stand by the bereaved people without running after wealth.

She said, "We will follow the ideals of the Father of the Nation. Stand by the side of the miserable people. That is the greatest achievement of life."

"If a man can be given a little shelter, and if a little smile can be put on his face, what could be bigger than the life of a politician? That should be the biggest goal," Hasina added.

Commenting on the fact that money is not useful in the end, the Prime Minister highlighted the reality of the time of the pandemic and said, "Many people have a lot of money but they are of no use."

"Those who have never been taken treatment in Bangladesh have had to be vaccinated in this country. Because they could not go anywhere even if they had money. Before that, even if they had a little cold or cough, they would fly away for treatment abroad. But coronavirus has taught people a lesson," Prime Minister added.

Sheikh Hasina said, "Therefore, there is no point in disrespecting oneself by running after wealth; Rather, if you can stand by the side of a sad person, if you can put a smile on a person's face, that is the greatest achievement. Nothing could be further from the truth."

In the first and second phase, about 1 lakh 17 thousand 329 families have got houses with 2 decimal land.

A project called 'Ashrayan' was taken up by the Prime Minister's Office in 1997 to rehabilitate landless and homeless families in the country. Under this, 5 lakh 7 thousand 244 families have been rehabilitated from 1997 to 2022.

The Prime Minister reminded that there is a resurgence of coronavirus pandemic in some countries of the world and called upon all to be vigilant.

She said, "It is spreading again in different countries. In this case, I think we should be careful from now on. So be careful. Follow the hygiene rules."

The Prime Minister also exchanged views with some beneficiaries and other stakeholders connecting to four places of the four districts.

The four places are: Poradia Balia Ashrayan Project under Nagarkanda Upazila in Faridpur district, Khajurtola Ashrayan Project under Barguna Sadar Upazila in Barguna district, Khokshabari Ashrayan Project under Sirajganj Sadar Upazila in Sirajganj district and Hajigaon Ashrayan Project under Anwara Upazila in Chattogram district.











When people smile after getting a house from the Ashrayan Project, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina 'likes it the most'.She said this while giving new houses to about 33,000 families as 'Eid gifts' on Tuesday.The Prime Minister said, "I like the smile on a person's face when he/she sees his/her own house. The Father of the Nation wanted to put a smile on the face of the sad people.""We've been able to ensure electricity for 100 per cent people. Now 100 per cent (homeless) people will get the houses. None will remain landless and shelter-less in Bangladesh," she said."Our goal is for all people to be able to live like human beings and have a beautiful life. That is why we will do this. So that thisBangladesh can continue to stand high in the world as a hunger and poverty free country," she added.In the third phase of Ashrayan-2 Project, these helpless families of 492 upazilas of the country were given semi-pucca houses with two decimals of land free of cost on Tuesday as 'Eid gift' from the Prime Minister.Joining the house handover ceremony via video conference from Ganobhaban, the Prime Minister's official residence, Sheikh Hasina said, "While we are celebrating the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation and the Golden Jubilee of Independence, at that time we have got the status of a developing country."So, keeping this in mind, we will take Bangladesh forward as a developed, prosperous country. And that is our goal," she added.The Prime Minister said, "A nation that achieves independence with its blood can never be left behind. Responding to the call of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the blood of those martyrs who took up arms and liberated this country with their own blood cannot be wasted."That is why Awami League President Sheikh Hasina called upon the party leaders and activists to stand by the bereaved people without running after wealth.She said, "We will follow the ideals of the Father of the Nation. Stand by the side of the miserable people. That is the greatest achievement of life.""If a man can be given a little shelter, and if a little smile can be put on his face, what could be bigger than the life of a politician? That should be the biggest goal," Hasina added.Commenting on the fact that money is not useful in the end, the Prime Minister highlighted the reality of the time of the pandemic and said, "Many people have a lot of money but they are of no use.""Those who have never been taken treatment in Bangladesh have had to be vaccinated in this country. Because they could not go anywhere even if they had money. Before that, even if they had a little cold or cough, they would fly away for treatment abroad. But coronavirus has taught people a lesson," Prime Minister added.Sheikh Hasina said, "Therefore, there is no point in disrespecting oneself by running after wealth; Rather, if you can stand by the side of a sad person, if you can put a smile on a person's face, that is the greatest achievement. Nothing could be further from the truth."In the first and second phase, about 1 lakh 17 thousand 329 families have got houses with 2 decimal land.A project called 'Ashrayan' was taken up by the Prime Minister's Office in 1997 to rehabilitate landless and homeless families in the country. Under this, 5 lakh 7 thousand 244 families have been rehabilitated from 1997 to 2022.The Prime Minister reminded that there is a resurgence of coronavirus pandemic in some countries of the world and called upon all to be vigilant.She said, "It is spreading again in different countries. In this case, I think we should be careful from now on. So be careful. Follow the hygiene rules."The Prime Minister also exchanged views with some beneficiaries and other stakeholders connecting to four places of the four districts.The four places are: Poradia Balia Ashrayan Project under Nagarkanda Upazila in Faridpur district, Khajurtola Ashrayan Project under Barguna Sadar Upazila in Barguna district, Khokshabari Ashrayan Project under Sirajganj Sadar Upazila in Sirajganj district and Hajigaon Ashrayan Project under Anwara Upazila in Chattogram district.