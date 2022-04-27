Video
Home Front Page

Nahid Murder

Police fail to arrest 6 identified Dhaka College students

Published : Wednesday, 27 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Staff Correspondent

Law enforces failed to arrest six students of Dhaka College who attacked and killed Nahid Hossain, a deliveryman, during the clash between students and New Market
shop owners and workers.
The investigator identified at least 20 Chhatra League activities who were involved in the clash. The six initially identified were involved with the killing of Nahid Hossain, police say.
Another case has been filed accusing some 150-200 people for vandalizing ambulance in New Market area during clashes between Dhaka College students and traders.
Md Sujon, owner of the ambulance, lodged the case with new Market Police Station on Monday night. So far five cases have been filed over the clashes.
On Monday (April 18) midnight, clashes between Dhaka College students and New Market shopkeepers broke out. In sequel to it, there were clashes in New Market area throughout the day on Tuesday. An ambulance was vandalized on that day.
However, media reports based on eyewitness accounts and video footage have identified several students involved in the clashes. They are all Chhatra League activists.
Dhaka College Acting Principal Moinul Hossain said law enforcers had not approached him for information about any student identified as a suspect.
"We'll provide any sort of information about students law enforcement seeks from us," he said in response to a question.
Asked if he had heard of any Dhaka College student being arrested, Moinul said, detective police raided the college hostel on Sunday to collect evidence. They detained one student but released him later after confiscating his mobile phone.
On Apr 18, an argument between two food stores in New Market escalated when Chhatra League activists were called in by one side. The Chhatra League activists were beaten, went back to Dhaka College for reinforcements and attacked New Market around midnight.
Clashes between Dhaka College students and New Market shop owners and workers continued throughout the following day, injuring over 50 people.
Nahid, the deliveryman for an Elephant Road computer accessories store, was attacked and injured amid the violence. A store worker named Morsalin was wounded on the head by a thrown brickbat. The two later died in hospital.
The families of the dead have filed murder cases. Police have filed two other cases over the clashes and use of explosives. The Detective Branch is investigating the murder cases, while police are investigating the remaining two.


