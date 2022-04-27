Dhaka to seek Delhi's help to get over US sanction on RAB

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Tuesday that Bangladesh will seek Indian support to pursue the USA to lift sanctions on RAB and some individuals.

"We plan to engage India to pursue the RAB sanction issue, they (India) have many influences in USA politics, and we will discuss the issue during the upcoming visit of the

Indian Foreign Minister Dr S. Jaishankar in Dhaka on Thursday," the Foreign Minister said.

Dr S. Jaishankar is scheduled to arrive here on Thursday. He will be coming with the formal invitation for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on behalf of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an impending visit to Delhi - likely to be held in the first week of July.

Foreign Minister said that the Indian Foreign Minister Dr S. Jaishankar might bring good news to Bangladesh. He'll surprise us.

"We always welcome him. This is good news that he's coming. Maybe he'll bring good news and we're yet to know what that news is exactly," he told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs when asked about India's External Affairs Minister's planned visit.

Momen said the relationship between Bangladesh and India is very sweet and they are very happy that Jaishankar is coming. He will meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and his Bangladesh counterpart Momen during his brief visit.

Criticizing the recent US comment on Bangladesh's religious harmony, the Foreign Minister said, "it is surprising, during the visit the US delegate said that the different religious groups are living peacefully in Bangladesh but now they are changing their voice."

"It is they who burn the Holy Quran, it is happening in their society, we are not like that, yes, there are some miscreants in our society but the overall situation is better than the USA or EU countries," the Foreign Minister said.

It has been mentioned that in an effort to give further impetus to Dhaka-Delhi relations, the two neighbouring countries are now planning to have enhanced engagement including preparation for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India at a convenient time this year, officials said.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Modi paid a State Visit to Bangladesh from 26 to 27 March 2021 to join the celebrations of the Golden Jubilee of the Independence of Bangladesh, the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh.

At the invitation of President Abdul Hamid, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind paid a State visit to Bangladesh from December 15 to 17 last year to attend the 50th Victory Day celebrations here as the guest of honour.

It was the Indian President's maiden visit to Bangladesh and also his first visit overseas since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The visits symbolised the partnership of half-a-century between India and Bangladesh that has strengthened, matured and evolved as a model for bilateral relations for the entire region.









