Bashundhara Group MD assures all out support for Baitul Mukarram Mosque

Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir assured all out support for development of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.

He made the pledge while addressing a Dua and Iftar Mahfil organized by Baitul Mukarram National Mosque Musalli Committee at the national mosque on Tuesday.

Sayem Sobhan Anvir is the chief adviser of the organization representing devotees of Baitul Mukarram Mosque.

The young business leader promised to extend support for the infrastructural development and well being of Musallis.

National Mosque Khatib Mufti Nurul Amin conducted the prayer session before Iftar.

Sayem Sobhan Anvir wished all devotees a happy Eid.

He also pledged to send 100 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for performing Umrah and Hajj.