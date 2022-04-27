Jatrabari Explosion After parents,daughter dies

Fatema Akter, 2, who sustained severe burn (35 per cent) in a fridge compressor explosion at Arbari Bottola in city's Jatrabari's Konabari area last Wednesday, died around 7:30am Tuesday

She was undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (SHNIBPS).

Her mother and father, who also suffered severe burns due to the fire, died on Monday morning.

Dr S M Aiyub Hossain, Resident Surgeon of the SHNIBPS told that other two victims of the incident-Abdul Karim, 30, and Mosammat Khadiza Akter, 25 , died sustaining 54 per cent and 95 per cent burns respectively at the ICU of SHNIBPS.

According to locals, the blast occurred at around 3am on April 20. The family was preparing for taking Sehri at that time.










