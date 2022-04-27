Video
Torturing youth: BCL leader expelled

Published : Wednesday, 27 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108

SATKHIRA, Apr 26: Organizational Secretary of Tala upazila committee of Bangladesh Chhatra League in Satkhira has been expelled for kidnapping a male student and then torturing and harassing him by recording his nude video and demanding Tk 2 lakh as ransom.
Syed Akib, the accused BCL leader, was expelled on Tuesday over the incident, confirmed Ashiqur Rahman Ashiq, president of BCL Satkhira district committee.
Meanwhile, the complaint lodged by victim's father Sheikh Azizur Rahman has been lodged as a case at Tala police station but none of the absconding accused had been held yet, said Abul Kalam, Officer-in-Charge of Tala police station.    -UNB



