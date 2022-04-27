UGC inaugurates e-document training

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Tuesday inaugurated two-day training on e-documents as part of its implementation of e-Governance and Innovation Action Plan.

Commission Secretary Dr Ferdous Zaman presided over the inauguration ceremony and UGC member and convener of the innovation team Prof Dr Muhammad Alamgir was present as the chief guest, said a press release.

Professor Alamgir in his inaugural speech highlighted the role of e-documents saying that it is very important in implementing Digital Bangladesh and introducing paperless offices.

He then called upon the UGC and the country's universities to implement e-documents to increase speed, transparency and accountability in official work.

Commission Secretary Dr Ferdous Zaman in his speech opined that the use of e-documents needs to be increased to make civic services more dynamic.

The training will focus on virtual office management, profile management, postal upload process, postal management, presentation method in postal documents, document and correspondence, management of documents and use of document mobile app. 15 officers of different levels of the commission participated in the training conducted by UGC Senior Assistant Director Rabiul Islam. -BSS









