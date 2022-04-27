Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 April, 2022, 7:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

UGC inaugurates e-document training

Published : Wednesday, 27 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Tuesday inaugurated two-day training on e-documents as part of its implementation of e-Governance and Innovation Action Plan.
Commission Secretary Dr Ferdous Zaman presided over the inauguration ceremony and UGC member and convener of the innovation team Prof Dr Muhammad Alamgir was present as the chief guest, said a press release.
Professor Alamgir in his inaugural speech highlighted the role of e-documents saying that it is very important in implementing Digital Bangladesh and introducing paperless offices.
He then called upon the UGC and the country's universities to implement e-documents to increase speed, transparency and accountability in official work.
Commission Secretary Dr Ferdous Zaman in his speech opined that the use of e-documents needs to be increased to make civic services more dynamic.
The training will focus on virtual office management, profile management, postal upload process, postal management, presentation method in postal documents, document and correspondence, management of documents and use of document mobile app. 15 officers of different levels of the commission participated in the training conducted by UGC Senior Assistant Director Rabiul Islam.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Torturing youth: BCL leader expelled
Islamic Foundation hosts an iftar mahfil
UGC inaugurates e-document training
Passengers suffer as 2 ferries remain inoperative
471 teachers recommended for recruitment in govt-aided pvt schools
97 RU teachers in world best researchers list
Bangabandhu was not only leader of BD but of world: ACC Commissioner
Improved food, milk provided to Cox’s Bazar prisoners children


Latest News
HC rejects Ex-DIG Mizan’s bail plea in graft case
Detained Bangladeshis in Libya to be brought back: FM
31 of handset-snatching gang held in city
Bangladesh Bank revises post import financing policy
Bangladesh most competitive wage market among Asia, Oceania areas: JETRO
Workshop on accreditation standards held at BUP
Ukraine war: Ukraine can hit Russia with UK weapons - minister
Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia on Thursday: Turkish official
Sexual harassment allegation against DU teacher raised
New Market attackers are Chatra League cadres: Dr Shahadat Hossain
Most Read News
HC rejects Ex-DIG Mizan’s bail plea in graft case
UK to ship missile launch vehicles to Ukraine
Attempt to kill Zafar Iqbal: Main accused Foyzul gets life term
Bangladesh reports 19 new Covid cases
HSBC first-quarter pre-tax profits drop nearly 30pc to US$4.2 bn
Russia warns of 'real' danger of World War III
BNP's movement means protest of 200 people: Hasan
New Market attackers are Chatra League cadres: Dr Shahadat Hossain
Bauddha Kristi Prachar Sangha distribute Ifar items to a Muslim
Ukraine war: Ukraine can hit Russia with UK weapons - minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft