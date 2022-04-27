471 teachers recommended for recruitment in govt-aided pvt schools

The Non-Government Teachers' Registration and Certification Authority (NTRCA) has recommended the appointment of 471 teachers in government-aided private schools across Bangladesh.

According to an NTRCA notification issued Monday night, as many as 591 candidates were initially selected under the Secondary Education Sector Investment Programme (CESIP).

Of them, 471 candidates have submitted their verification roll (V-Roll) form for police verification. And these candidates have been recommended for recruitment.

If the remaining 120 candidates submit the VR form by May 12, their names will also be recommended for appointment. Otherwise, their primary selection will be cancelled, as per the notification signed by NTRCA chairman Enamul Quader Khan. -UNB











