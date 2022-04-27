

Bring down edible oil price



Price of soybean oil has reportedly gone up by Tk 20 per litre and palm oil by Tk 25 per litre following an announcement by the Indonesian government that Indonesia - the world's largest palm oil exporter would stop exporting all kinds of edible oil soon. However, the loose palm oil is now selling at Tk 165 against the recent government fixed price of Tk 130.



In this situation, both retail and wholesale traders are exploiting the situation by either citing a lack of oil supply or selling them at exorbitant price. We believe, low income people are the hardest hit in this regard. And that dubious traders toying with helpless consumers is not new. However we suspect, this time these traders are trying to destabilize the Eid market under the excuse of international market.



According to a separate report, Malaysia hasn't stopped exporting oil and the country is one of the important sources of our edible oil. Besides, Brazil, China, Australia and Sri Lanka are important sources of palm oil. With so many alternatives at hand and global supply chain getting back to normal, any reason behind the latest price hike of edible oil cannot be accepted at all.



We believe, abnormal price hike in edible oil in seven phases in the last one year simply hints at government is fast losing control over regulating and controlling edible oil price. And this unwarranted price hike is taking place at a time that deserves more compassion and care in the service of humanity.



Government must come down heavily on dubious syndicates and make edible oil available at a cheaper rate for ordinary people. Until the government brings errant traders to book, millions of consumers would continue to suffer by squeezing out whatever pennies left in the pocket. Such chaotic price of edible oil cannot continue anymore. This must be stopped.



Earlier, we have repeatedly expressed our concern over oil price in numerous editorials. And it is the ordinary people who bear the brunt of artificial crisis stemmed from market manipulation. Government authorities concerned in monitoring and regulating commodity price must act immediately to restore discipline in the edible oil market. Also it is time for the government to prove that no syndicate is stronger than the state. The lead news published in this daily yesterday reveals how all government attempts to contain the skyrocketing price of edible oil is failing flat to an organised syndicate of unscrupulous traders. Rather the market situation can rightly call into question if the syndicate is controlling the government. Unfortunately, the price of edible oil has further shot up at a critical time when consumers are already gasping amid mounting costs of other daily essentials.Price of soybean oil has reportedly gone up by Tk 20 per litre and palm oil by Tk 25 per litre following an announcement by the Indonesian government that Indonesia - the world's largest palm oil exporter would stop exporting all kinds of edible oil soon. However, the loose palm oil is now selling at Tk 165 against the recent government fixed price of Tk 130.In this situation, both retail and wholesale traders are exploiting the situation by either citing a lack of oil supply or selling them at exorbitant price. We believe, low income people are the hardest hit in this regard. And that dubious traders toying with helpless consumers is not new. However we suspect, this time these traders are trying to destabilize the Eid market under the excuse of international market.According to a separate report, Malaysia hasn't stopped exporting oil and the country is one of the important sources of our edible oil. Besides, Brazil, China, Australia and Sri Lanka are important sources of palm oil. With so many alternatives at hand and global supply chain getting back to normal, any reason behind the latest price hike of edible oil cannot be accepted at all.We believe, abnormal price hike in edible oil in seven phases in the last one year simply hints at government is fast losing control over regulating and controlling edible oil price. And this unwarranted price hike is taking place at a time that deserves more compassion and care in the service of humanity.Government must come down heavily on dubious syndicates and make edible oil available at a cheaper rate for ordinary people. Until the government brings errant traders to book, millions of consumers would continue to suffer by squeezing out whatever pennies left in the pocket. Such chaotic price of edible oil cannot continue anymore. This must be stopped.Earlier, we have repeatedly expressed our concern over oil price in numerous editorials. And it is the ordinary people who bear the brunt of artificial crisis stemmed from market manipulation. Government authorities concerned in monitoring and regulating commodity price must act immediately to restore discipline in the edible oil market. Also it is time for the government to prove that no syndicate is stronger than the state.