Wednesday, 27 April, 2022, 7:17 AM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Bangladeshis held while trying to enter Europe

Published : Wednesday, 27 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir
It is a matter of sorrow that recently the Libyan police have detained more than 500 migrants, mostly Bangladeshis, from Misrata city during their attempt to illegally reach Europe. Bangladesh Ambassador to Libya told that the detained Bangladeshis and other nationals had been preparing to enter Europe on a boat.

According to Libyan police, the number of detainees is 541, and most of them are believed to be Bangladeshis. But the embassy confirmed 240 to be Bangladeshis, but said there were more of them. After identification, they would be repatriated with the help of the International Organization for Migration (IOM). There has been an increase in recent years in the number of migrant deaths due to their boats sinking in the Mediterranean while trying to illegally enter Italy. The law enforcement agencies of Bangladesh say human traffickers are extorting large sums of money from Bangladeshis and other nationals by tempting them with a better life in Europe.

Authorities concerned should take initiative to stop human trafficking so that no Bangladeshi has to face danger in a foreign land.

Amir Hamza
Over email



