Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 April, 2022, 7:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

We should not forget the dangers hiding under Afghan soil

Sanctions introduced after the Taliban takeover should not serve to hinder de-mining efforts in Afghanistan.

Published : Wednesday, 27 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 147
Charlotte Slente

We should not forget the dangers hiding under Afghan soil

We should not forget the dangers hiding under Afghan soil

Today, due to displacement, economic collapse, and a disintegration of social services including health and education, most Afghans are living in increasingly precarious conditions. Up to 23 million Afghans are facing acute hunger - more than half of the country's population. As the world is rightfully looking at Ukraine, we must not forget Afghanistan.

The current humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan is to some extent the result of the international sanctions introduced after the fall of the Afghan government last August. While sanctions can be a legitimate political tool, they must not put civilians at risk. Some threats these sanctions pose to the lives of Afghan civilians are very visible, but others are hidden under the soil - waiting to explode.

Decades of conflict have littered Afghanistan with land mines and other explosive remnants of war. As a result, today the country is one of the most contaminated in the world. A few weeks ago, four children lost their lives in Herat, Afghanistan when an old grenade exploded in their hands. A couple of months ago, nine children perished in a similar accident in the village of Degnan in Nangahar Province.

Since the beginning of 2022, many more have been killed, hurt and wounded in this way. In 30 years, more than 41,000 civilians have lost their lives to unexploded ordnances. In 2021, 79 percent of the victims were children.

Together with local partners, DRC has worked with humanitarian mine action in Afghanistan since 1999 - conducting mine clearance activities, destroying unexploded ordnance from old battlefields, and providing risk education to civilians to teach them how to avoid being harmed. First and foremost, to save lives, but also because de-mining operations are crucial for Afghanistan's future. Without de-mining, Afghans harmed by decades of war cannot build themselves a safe future in their country. Without effective de-mining operations, farming cannot happen, internally displaced people cannot return to their villages, and education cannot be effective as children cannot go to school.

Now, the efforts to clear Afghanistan of mines and unexploded ordnances are hanging by a thread. With the current international sanctions, it is a more difficult task than ever before to get specialised mine clearance tools into the country. So there is a risk that lifesaving Afghan-led de-mining activities will have to be radically scaled down.

The pressures introduced by sanctions may soon result in the collapse of Afghanistan's de-mining ministry. Such a collapse would be a painful setback for the people of Afghanistan and for the efforts to clear their land of dangerous remnants of war. Capacities built and knowledge gathered over decades could suddenly be lost. The vast majority of the ministry's employees have been in their jobs for years and have worked tirelessly in partnership with the international mine clearance community. Regardless of who is in power in the country, these employees deserve investment and support.

Paradoxically, the risk of collapse is happening at a time where there is a momentum to increase the space in which we can work, and to expand operations into areas that have been left contaminated by deadly weapons for too long. With the decrease in fighting since August 2021, there is now greater access to communities and more of the country than ever before. We are standing in front of a unique window of opportunity to scale up de-mining work, with the potential to save countless lives. It is an opportunity we must seize.

To do this, there is an urgent need for restoring international support to the people of Afghanistan and for immediately introducing sanctions exemptions that clearly allow for the full resumption of de-mining operations in the country. For the sake of Afghanistan's people, the international community should urgently seek ways to engage with and not turn its back on the successful efforts to build up the country's de-mining capacity. It is time to act and to implement flexible financial solutions to help sustain the efforts of brave Afghans working to clear their land of mines.
Charlotte Slente, Secretary General of the Danish
Refugee Council
Source: globaltimes.cn


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladeshis held while trying to enter Europe
We should not forget the dangers hiding under Afghan soil
May the Eid journey be safe
Inflation arrests upward movement
Police are friends, not foes
Why they burn Quran and raid on Al Aqsa?
China-Bangladesh joint effort to prevent pandemic
IQAC for quality assurance in higher education


Latest News
HC rejects Ex-DIG Mizan’s bail plea in graft case
Detained Bangladeshis in Libya to be brought back: FM
31 of handset-snatching gang held in city
Bangladesh Bank revises post import financing policy
Bangladesh most competitive wage market among Asia, Oceania areas: JETRO
Workshop on accreditation standards held at BUP
Ukraine war: Ukraine can hit Russia with UK weapons - minister
Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia on Thursday: Turkish official
Sexual harassment allegation against DU teacher raised
New Market attackers are Chatra League cadres: Dr Shahadat Hossain
Most Read News
HC rejects Ex-DIG Mizan’s bail plea in graft case
UK to ship missile launch vehicles to Ukraine
Attempt to kill Zafar Iqbal: Main accused Foyzul gets life term
Bangladesh reports 19 new Covid cases
HSBC first-quarter pre-tax profits drop nearly 30pc to US$4.2 bn
Russia warns of 'real' danger of World War III
Bauddha Kristi Prachar Sangha distribute Ifar items to a Muslim
BNP's movement means protest of 200 people: Hasan
New Market attackers are Chatra League cadres: Dr Shahadat Hossain
Ukraine war: Ukraine can hit Russia with UK weapons - minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft