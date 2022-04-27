

May the Eid journey be safe



So, who is to blame? Every year, people talk and complain about the inconvenience of travelling for Eid. However, the number of people killed and injured in car accidents has not reduced. We hear about development on the road, but can people enjoy the benefits in reality? Practical steps and long-term planning must be taken to reduce the number of accidents or suffering. Taking to the streets today is very risky since the number of individuals killed in car accidents has risen steadily.



The government's many precautions could not prevent such traffic accidents. In the past decade, we have spent a great deal of money on road infrastructure development, yet we have not been able to minimize the number of accidents on the roads. While in FY 2011-12 it was Tk 3,534 crore, in FY 2020-21 it is Tk 30,374 crore taka was allocated. There were 6,264 fatal traffic accidents in 2021, according to newspaper reports.



Bangladesh's Passenger Welfare Association estimates that one million people would travel from Dhaka to other districts during Eid. As a result, an additional 50 million individuals may commute across districts. During the Eid bazar, village homes travel for different reasons, including the country's various modes of transportation, an extra 600 million people may travel. Eid-ul-Fitr might be a nightmare if public transportation isn't properly used due to traffic congestion and mismanagement.



Because of this, Eid festivities at home may be turned to a smouldering heap of ash. Because of this, we all need to keep an eye on our surroundings while we are on the road. The government should have the ability to create a roster based on industry or manufacturing class to ease passengers' stress. If not, a potentially deadly scenario might occur, leading to government condemnation in the future.



During Eid, individuals go to shopping in large number. During this year's Eid travelling, people would bear the brunt of the traffic bottleneck in the big cities. Because of this, it is critical that all divisional cities, including the capital, liberate their sidewalk hawkers and unlawful parking. I believe many traffic backups on the national highway may be caused by few dishonest law enforcement and transportation officials. During the travel, everyone wants to get out of the extortion and traffic jams.



Law enforcement needs to be more vigilant so that no dishonest transport owners or drivers can charge exorbitant fares. Some unscrupulous owners and transportation staffs charge extra fair than the original fare, despite warnings from the government and the lack of example practical steps. Furthermore, strong controls are needed to prevent the collection of additional fees and harassment of passengers. However, this is not a scenario for road transport.



There is anarchy in collecting extra fees from passenger--crossings by ship and ferry around the country. This time too they can become active. It is highly desired that the Ministry of Shipping and Roads step in to end passenger harassment. They may play an essential role in keeping the ship from becoming overcrowded or allowing anybody to get on it.



During Eid, the number of ferries serving various ferry ports, such as Shimulia-Banglabazar and Paturia-Daulatdia, would need to be expanded even more. It is also critical to ensure that operating ferries are appropriately used. This Eid, the rivers have turned dangerous because of the dread of Kalbaishakhi. As a result, unsuitable shipments must be halted.



From the 25th Ramadan, millions of people may face a public transportation catastrophe. Sending families home first may solve many issues. Administrative decentralization is the only option to alleviate the load on Dhaka. The number of people visiting Dhaka will drop if the city is decentralized.



May the journey during Eid be safe and accident-free.

Md Shafiqul Islam is an Associate Professor, Department of Accounting and Information Systems, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul

Islam University









During Eid, the number of individuals returning to their families tends to rise. However, this Eid, there will be a larger crowd. Few residents have returned to their homes in the previous two years. Experts estimate that almost twice as many people will go to the village this Eid as last time. As a result, authorities must further up their security measures this year. It is possible that traffic could be very congested for a few days before and following Eid-ul-Fitr. A terrible traffic gridlock ruined passengers' lives.So, who is to blame? Every year, people talk and complain about the inconvenience of travelling for Eid. However, the number of people killed and injured in car accidents has not reduced. We hear about development on the road, but can people enjoy the benefits in reality? Practical steps and long-term planning must be taken to reduce the number of accidents or suffering. Taking to the streets today is very risky since the number of individuals killed in car accidents has risen steadily.The government's many precautions could not prevent such traffic accidents. In the past decade, we have spent a great deal of money on road infrastructure development, yet we have not been able to minimize the number of accidents on the roads. While in FY 2011-12 it was Tk 3,534 crore, in FY 2020-21 it is Tk 30,374 crore taka was allocated. There were 6,264 fatal traffic accidents in 2021, according to newspaper reports.Bangladesh's Passenger Welfare Association estimates that one million people would travel from Dhaka to other districts during Eid. As a result, an additional 50 million individuals may commute across districts. During the Eid bazar, village homes travel for different reasons, including the country's various modes of transportation, an extra 600 million people may travel. Eid-ul-Fitr might be a nightmare if public transportation isn't properly used due to traffic congestion and mismanagement.Because of this, Eid festivities at home may be turned to a smouldering heap of ash. Because of this, we all need to keep an eye on our surroundings while we are on the road. The government should have the ability to create a roster based on industry or manufacturing class to ease passengers' stress. If not, a potentially deadly scenario might occur, leading to government condemnation in the future.During Eid, individuals go to shopping in large number. During this year's Eid travelling, people would bear the brunt of the traffic bottleneck in the big cities. Because of this, it is critical that all divisional cities, including the capital, liberate their sidewalk hawkers and unlawful parking. I believe many traffic backups on the national highway may be caused by few dishonest law enforcement and transportation officials. During the travel, everyone wants to get out of the extortion and traffic jams.Law enforcement needs to be more vigilant so that no dishonest transport owners or drivers can charge exorbitant fares. Some unscrupulous owners and transportation staffs charge extra fair than the original fare, despite warnings from the government and the lack of example practical steps. Furthermore, strong controls are needed to prevent the collection of additional fees and harassment of passengers. However, this is not a scenario for road transport.There is anarchy in collecting extra fees from passenger--crossings by ship and ferry around the country. This time too they can become active. It is highly desired that the Ministry of Shipping and Roads step in to end passenger harassment. They may play an essential role in keeping the ship from becoming overcrowded or allowing anybody to get on it.During Eid, the number of ferries serving various ferry ports, such as Shimulia-Banglabazar and Paturia-Daulatdia, would need to be expanded even more. It is also critical to ensure that operating ferries are appropriately used. This Eid, the rivers have turned dangerous because of the dread of Kalbaishakhi. As a result, unsuitable shipments must be halted.From the 25th Ramadan, millions of people may face a public transportation catastrophe. Sending families home first may solve many issues. Administrative decentralization is the only option to alleviate the load on Dhaka. The number of people visiting Dhaka will drop if the city is decentralized.May the journey during Eid be safe and accident-free.Md Shafiqul Islam is an Associate Professor, Department of Accounting and Information Systems, Jatiya Kabi Kazi NazrulIslam University