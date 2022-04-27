Inflation arrests upward movement

Inflation is reported to have increased more than expected in recent times. Thereare different explanations pertaining to the concept of inflation. The simple explanation is that regular income does not support expenses. It does not mean that production is at decreasing stage. Rather demand may be at upward move.



Such increase in demand indicates new employment. This should result incremental production. If such happens, no upward movement in price is expected to be noticed. Then how it happens is a question. There may be many answers. Autonomous money under fiscal program is a reason. This increases money supply without corresponding increase in production.



Another answer is that price change in the world may cause domestic price to move. This is nothing but imported inflation.



Monetary policy is blamed to be the reason of change in price. But the policy is said to be workable in theory. The circulation channel is not so smooth for reaching money to the needy for immediate use in the market.



If money supply goes to the needy rightly through circulation channel, new employment is generated then. New employment brings output. Such incremental money brings inflation for the time being till output is produced. After the period, situation is supposed a new normal with no effect in price level change.



There is a positive correlation between employment and output. Price level depends on output with inverse correlation. It is true that price level is to move up with passage of time. This is like increase of age. All want to increase income, increase in salary, and the like. Its effect is change in price ultimately.



Economy is classified, among others, closed economy and open economy. It is said that an economy cannot run alone. Running alone is like a situation of subsistence living. There needs external support. In GDP calculation, there is an item known as 'net export' which is determined by deducting import from export. Trade is first point of external sector. Deficit result means higher import and surplus is the result of more export compared to import.



But export can be created without being surplus. In economic development model, export works to move an economy to upper stage of income. Export led model is supported by different tricks like exchange rate manipulation, fiscal supports in the form of incentives, tax breaks and many more.



Combination of industrial policy and international trade policy supports import substitution industries as well as export-oriented industries.



Strategic location is a factor for setting model to run an economy. Without trade in the form of export and import, an economy cannot survive. Export brings foreign currency which helps to meet import payments.



Now the question is whether import is necessary. There are some strategic goods which are not available in all locations. It is impossible to develop import substitution products, import is a must for products like fuel. There are some locations which cannot produce food grains. These economies depend on services sector, resulting in imports for all necessities. They import physical goods but export services.



Dependence on external sectors is, however, of many drawbacks. Production volatility in global markets results in negative impacts on price level for importing countries. Geopolitical issues create another problem. Economic sanctions to a supplier country disrupts supply chain, contagion of which spreads over to many countries.



International trade is vital for survival, but disruption in this context leads negative impacts to its dependents. Of the impacts, price level change is a major one. Old saying works - huge money chases few goods. To facilitate vulnerable groups, fiscal supports are extended to them. This supports help a lot when it is given in kind. But supports in money further fuel inflation.



Supports in money go to buy existing products. There is a paradox that money going to the rich does not create demand. But huge demand is created provided it is poured to the hands of the needy. It is true also that demand creates production but it takes time, supports in money during the period fuel to change price level.



During supply shocks in global markets, supports in money do not bring expected results rather markets become distorted. On the other hand, supports in kind do not destroy the functioning of market, but the solution is not sustainable in the long run. This works for a certain period of time. Supports in kind come from same sources- markets which face pressure for the demand due to purchases out of fiscal stimulus.



Simple concept is that huge demands exceeding supplies will increase price level. Supports in supply side by imports can ease the price level, it is one of the options. Such imports can be used for distribution to vulnerable groups. How long the 'support giving' program is to continue is a matter of issue.



Continuation of such programs cannot bring stability in price level, rather it can set a new normal of upper price level. Demand for earnings is a view of forward looking. 'Support wanted' attitude is a way to go backward. In crisis, people in subsistence level, including old age groups, become puzzled. To remove them from the situation, there needs 'support giving' program. It is not so easy to make bring equality in the economy.



Division of work classifies different class of people. The system per see is an inequality. This leads a few of them to be under subsistence level. This is a situation in which people make basic items what they need. Surplus ones are sold out to buy other items. The situation is known as 'informal economy' which is not recorded in the calculation of national income accounts.



There is a question whether support giving program can bring these people out of the bracket where they are in. Capitalization of future income pushes people to upper level. This works for people of high-income groups whose present inflows of future income help to make big ticket purchases.



But such inflows on account of capitalization is not significant for the vulnerable. As such, another question comes whether they can be included in financialization. Not so easy, it seems. Hence, there is a question whether support giving program is to continue.



Support giving program either in cash or in kind cannot be sustainable, rather it becomes visible as fiscal burden in the long run. 'In the long run, we are all dead' will not work since all are not dead in the long run, a counter-argument is reported to have been cited against Keynes.



Output needs production process. Physical output is not like service output. Service activities do not require production equipment which works as capital goods. These are essential for production activities. In emergent situation, support giving program in money and in kind is necessary.



What is needed needs to be identified. Let the vulnerable groups be brought out of line from 'support wanted'. They need support in money and in kind during the short-term crisis.



In addition, activity equipment needs to be added in the programme. They should be given plough and other agro-implements, hammer, wrench, pen, and like other equipment. These can boost production by people under subsistence level. Incremental output can definitely ease pressure on upward movement of price level.

Mehdi Rahman

