

Police are friends, not foes



There are many negative perceptions in the minds of the people about Bangladesh Police. Corruption of the police, misbehavior with people, embezzlement of money by intimidating of lawsuits, harassment by unreasonable suspicion etc. are at the top of the discussion on the negative qualities of Bangladesh Police.



Many people secretly record the video on their mobile phones and share it through social media. Within moments the brawl began. It is said that all the members of Bangladesh Police are corrupt, extortionist, bribe taker and so on. Based on the misconduct of two or four policemen, we smear the entire police force.



Of course, if a common man sees the misconduct of the police, he will point it out. But it turns out that we only stop at highlighting the negative aspects of the police, on the other hand, we often forget to highlight the great contribution that the police are making to the welfare of the country and the nation.



The number of manpower in Bangladesh Police is about 2 lakh 12 thousand. The ratio of police personnel to the population of Bangladesh is 1: 800. According to the UN standard, 2 lakh 12 thousand more manpower is required to provide services. With this limited number of manpower, Bangladesh Police is working tirelessly day and night.



The vision of Bangladesh Police is to provide services to all citizens and to build a safe and secure Bangladesh. The mission is to uphold the rule of law, ensure the safety of all citizens, identify and prevent crime, bring violators to justice, maintain peace and order, provide protection, assistance and services to the people, and be sympathetic, humble and patient.



Crime prevention and investigation is the main task of the police. But in doing so, the police have to take up the case, investigate the case, arrest the accused, submit the investigation report of the case to the court and assist in the judicial process. If, according to the investigation, the witness-evidence cannot be produced in the court, then it is difficult to prove the case and punish the culprit. So the success of the judiciary depends on the success of the police.



The most glorious time in the history of Bangladesh Police is 1971. In the great war of liberation, a Deputy Inspector General, several SPs and almost all police personnel gave their lives in the struggle for the liberation of Bengalis. The provincial government of Pakistan has lost control of the provincial police force since March 1971.



The heroic members of the police openly took a stand against Pakistan. On 25 March 1971, they set up a resistance against the Pakistan Army's sophisticated weapons in the Rajarbagh Police Lines in Dhaka with the canceled .303 rifle used in World War II. The members of Bangladesh Police formed the first armed resistance against the Pakistani aggressors. This armed resistance conveyed the message of the beginning of armed war to these Bengalis.



The policeman later took part in guerrilla warfare across the country for nine months and put up strong resistance against the Pakistani Army. The list of 1272 martyred policemen is mentioned in the documents of the war of independence. The police force has to be active to prevent militant attacks. For example, on July 1, 2016, a militant attack took place on a restaurant called Holy Artisan Bakery in Gulshan of the capital. Two police officers were killed. At least 50 policemen were injured.



Bangladesh Police is well known not only in the country but also in the international arena. In 1979, the Bangladesh Police in Namibia served as a member of the delegation of the first UN peacekeeping mission in Bangladesh. Since then, members of Bangladesh Police have been working in other missions including Ivory Coast, Sudan, Darfur, Liberia, Casabo, East Timor, DR Congo, Angola, and Haiti.



In 2005, the first UN peacekeeping mission, the FPU, was launched in Ivory Coast. Bangladesh has the highest number of police personnel in peacekeeping missions. A total of 2,050 people are currently working in seven UN peacekeeping missions in six countries, including an FPU consisting of two female police officers (one in Congo and the other in Haiti). There are no hard and fast rules of duty. You have to do 12 hours, 16 hours and even 18 hours of duty every day. There is no such thing as a weekly holiday.



It is learned that the Police Act of 181 did not provide any provision for weekly leave as a disciplinary force or emergency service. The law states that "members of the police will always be considered on-duty". The role of the police in the crisis moments of the country is undeniable.



We see a shining example of this, the Bangladesh Police always working as a front line fighter during the Corona epidemic. When the whole world was shocked at the first wave of the Corona, when we all feared for our lives on an uncertain journey, when everyone wrapped themselves up in safety, when others refused to serve without safety equipment, the police were not the only ones waiting for security equipment.



The police have stood by the people beyond the scope of their responsibilities through various activities such as funeral and burial of the deceased in Corona, supply of food and medicine, assistance in transportation of doctors and emergency services, assistance in industrial production and transportation and marketing of agricultural products.



Every internal and external force of a country engaged in maintaining law and order has some or other limitations. The Bangladesh Police Force is not above this either.

Shahriar Hasan Rakib, Student, Department of Psychology,

Jagannath University













