

Why they burn Quran and raid on Al Aqsa?



Copies of the holy Quran were burned recently in Sweden. Almost simultaneously a new spell of attacks on Muslim devotees at Al Aqsa Mosque is being carried out in the occupied East Jerusalem almost every day since April 15 last. In response the mainstream Muslim countries and the governments formally condemned the incidents and demanded punishment for the criminals involved in burning of the Quran. They also expressed solidarity with the Palestinians fighting against the Israeli persecutions.



However, in the statements issued immediately after the incidents the governments of Sweden and Israeli lent indirect support to the perpetrators in the name of freedom of expressions and freedom of actions to maintain the law and order.



Al-Aqsa Mosque is an important holiest site in Islam, after Kaaba in Makkah and Masjid-al-Nabawi, Madinah, both in Saudi Arabia. Israeli suppressive actions on the Al Aqsa Mosque and the Palestinians in the fasting month of Ramadan, are clear instances of instigations for unrest and reprisal from Muslim community, a section of which tends to embark on terrorism to counter the die-hard far right groups and the Christian extremism against Muslims.



Israeli forces raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Friday April 15, last erupting violent clashes that wounded some 160 Palestinians. Israeli police entered in force before dawn on Friday, as thousands of worshippers were gathered at the mosque for early morning prayers. Israeli forces also detained several hundred protesters.



Videos circulating online showed Palestinians throwing rocks and police firing tear gas and stun grenades. Others showed worshippers barricading themselves inside the mosque amid what appeared to be clouds of tear gas. It was the most serious violence at the holy site in nearly a year. Palestinians view any large deployment of police at Al-Aqsa as a provocation.



Neighbouring Jordan, which has custodianship over the holy site, and the Palestinian Authority issued a joint statement accusing Israel of "a dangerous and condemnable escalation that threatens to explode the situation". Most Muslim countries including Bangladesh also condemned the Israeli raid. Israeli forces continued to attack and harass devotees at the mosque throughout the week and also on Friday April 22, last, when at least 31 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli police at Al-Aqsa mosque compound on Friday, April 22, Palestinian medics said, the latest outbreak in a recent upsurge of violence at a site revered by Muslims and Jews alike.



Since March Israeli forces have killed at least 29 Palestinians in West Bank raids, while 14 Israelis were killed in a series of deadly Arab street attacks.



On April 16 last, Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right Stram Kurs (Hard Line) party, began the Quran burning spate in Malmo, the third largest city in Sweden. A lawyer and a YouTuber, Paludan, 40, had earlier been convicted of making racial insults.



The Danish-Swedish politician had burned the Quran in 2019 too, by wrapping it in bacon. And a year later, in 2020, he was arrested in France and deported. Muslim countries including Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh have strongly condemned the burning of the Quran in Sweden.



Sweden government suspects foreign countries had a hand in inciting violent riots in several cities recently when crowds threw rocks and burned cars after a far-right Islamophobe Rasmus Paludan announced plans to hold an anti-Muslim rally. A total of 26 police officers and 14 other individuals were wounded in the riots, and 20 police vehicles destroyed or damaged, officials said. Many people were arrested.



The latest violence broke out on Sunday, April 24 night in Malmo, Sweden's third-largest city, as an angry crowd of mainly young people set fire to tyres, debris and garbage bins in a neighbourhood known for high crime.



Immediately after the demolition of the World Trade Center in New York, on September 11, 2001, the US and its allies evicted Taliban government from Afghanistan in massive aerial attacks. It was believed that Al Qaeda operatives who attacked the World Trade Center with hijacked passenger planes were sheltered by Taliban government. Al Qaeda launched the attack on the US in vengeance against US and Western-backed oppressive policies against Palestinians. Later the US and its allies evicted Iraq President Saddam Hussein in a massive attack on Baghdad in March 2003, for possessing weapon of mass destruction which was never found anywhere in Iraq.



The attacks on Afghanistan and Iraq are believed to have instigated vengeance among the Muslims, a section of which resorts to terrorism, that has upset the world since the beginning of the current century. Over the years the Islamist militancy intensified and was ultimately subdued with the fall of the Iraq Syria Islamic State (ISIS) by 2019 with the death of its latest leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, on October 26 that year.

al-Baghdadi was chased to the end of an underground tunnel, "whimpering and crying and screaming all the way" as he was pursued by American military dogs. Accompanied by three children, al-Baghdadi then detonated a suicide vest, blowing up himself and the children, according to US account. Since then ISIS could not launch any major attack anywhere and they were not heard much and it is believed that the ISIS is on the wane, according to western media.



Offshoots of ISIS operatives were also subdued separately at different countries including Bangladesh and accordingly they have been on the verge of extinction. But the recent planned and calculated attacks on Al Aqsa Mosque and the renewed burning of Quran suggests that far right groups and white supremacy are trying to instigate rise of new ISIS or any other Islamist terrorist groups to choose extremism in order to protect their religion, holy books, mosques and rights to worship the Almighty Allah.



However, ISIS carried on fresh attacks in Afghanistan recently where its rival Taliban captured power after the retreat of US on August 30, last year. During the US withdrawal ISIS detonated a bomb outside Kabul airport killing 13 and wounding 18 US troops four days ahead of complete US withdrawal. On last Friday, April 22, a bomb attack on a Sunni mosque in the city of Kunduz in Afghanistan killed 33 people and injured 43 others, including children. The attack on the Mawlawi Sekandar Sufi mosque is the second in as many days in the northern city. It follows four attacks across Afghanistan a day earlier.



The world community including the relevant governments must come forward in this juncture for the sake of peace across the world so that the oppressed communities do not take up terrorism as the means of survival with dignity.

The writer is Business Editor,

The Daily Observer











Some recent incidents of insulting the religion of Islam, its holy book--the Quran and the frequent raids on Al Aqsa Mosque, the third most sacred house of worship of the Muslim community, indicate the vested quarters are again out to destabilize the Muslims across the world.Copies of the holy Quran were burned recently in Sweden. Almost simultaneously a new spell of attacks on Muslim devotees at Al Aqsa Mosque is being carried out in the occupied East Jerusalem almost every day since April 15 last. In response the mainstream Muslim countries and the governments formally condemned the incidents and demanded punishment for the criminals involved in burning of the Quran. They also expressed solidarity with the Palestinians fighting against the Israeli persecutions.However, in the statements issued immediately after the incidents the governments of Sweden and Israeli lent indirect support to the perpetrators in the name of freedom of expressions and freedom of actions to maintain the law and order.Al-Aqsa Mosque is an important holiest site in Islam, after Kaaba in Makkah and Masjid-al-Nabawi, Madinah, both in Saudi Arabia. Israeli suppressive actions on the Al Aqsa Mosque and the Palestinians in the fasting month of Ramadan, are clear instances of instigations for unrest and reprisal from Muslim community, a section of which tends to embark on terrorism to counter the die-hard far right groups and the Christian extremism against Muslims.Israeli forces raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Friday April 15, last erupting violent clashes that wounded some 160 Palestinians. Israeli police entered in force before dawn on Friday, as thousands of worshippers were gathered at the mosque for early morning prayers. Israeli forces also detained several hundred protesters.Videos circulating online showed Palestinians throwing rocks and police firing tear gas and stun grenades. Others showed worshippers barricading themselves inside the mosque amid what appeared to be clouds of tear gas. It was the most serious violence at the holy site in nearly a year. Palestinians view any large deployment of police at Al-Aqsa as a provocation.Neighbouring Jordan, which has custodianship over the holy site, and the Palestinian Authority issued a joint statement accusing Israel of "a dangerous and condemnable escalation that threatens to explode the situation". Most Muslim countries including Bangladesh also condemned the Israeli raid. Israeli forces continued to attack and harass devotees at the mosque throughout the week and also on Friday April 22, last, when at least 31 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli police at Al-Aqsa mosque compound on Friday, April 22, Palestinian medics said, the latest outbreak in a recent upsurge of violence at a site revered by Muslims and Jews alike.Since March Israeli forces have killed at least 29 Palestinians in West Bank raids, while 14 Israelis were killed in a series of deadly Arab street attacks.On April 16 last, Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right Stram Kurs (Hard Line) party, began the Quran burning spate in Malmo, the third largest city in Sweden. A lawyer and a YouTuber, Paludan, 40, had earlier been convicted of making racial insults.The Danish-Swedish politician had burned the Quran in 2019 too, by wrapping it in bacon. And a year later, in 2020, he was arrested in France and deported. Muslim countries including Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh have strongly condemned the burning of the Quran in Sweden.Sweden government suspects foreign countries had a hand in inciting violent riots in several cities recently when crowds threw rocks and burned cars after a far-right Islamophobe Rasmus Paludan announced plans to hold an anti-Muslim rally. A total of 26 police officers and 14 other individuals were wounded in the riots, and 20 police vehicles destroyed or damaged, officials said. Many people were arrested.The latest violence broke out on Sunday, April 24 night in Malmo, Sweden's third-largest city, as an angry crowd of mainly young people set fire to tyres, debris and garbage bins in a neighbourhood known for high crime.Immediately after the demolition of the World Trade Center in New York, on September 11, 2001, the US and its allies evicted Taliban government from Afghanistan in massive aerial attacks. It was believed that Al Qaeda operatives who attacked the World Trade Center with hijacked passenger planes were sheltered by Taliban government. Al Qaeda launched the attack on the US in vengeance against US and Western-backed oppressive policies against Palestinians. Later the US and its allies evicted Iraq President Saddam Hussein in a massive attack on Baghdad in March 2003, for possessing weapon of mass destruction which was never found anywhere in Iraq.The attacks on Afghanistan and Iraq are believed to have instigated vengeance among the Muslims, a section of which resorts to terrorism, that has upset the world since the beginning of the current century. Over the years the Islamist militancy intensified and was ultimately subdued with the fall of the Iraq Syria Islamic State (ISIS) by 2019 with the death of its latest leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, on October 26 that year.al-Baghdadi was chased to the end of an underground tunnel, "whimpering and crying and screaming all the way" as he was pursued by American military dogs. Accompanied by three children, al-Baghdadi then detonated a suicide vest, blowing up himself and the children, according to US account. Since then ISIS could not launch any major attack anywhere and they were not heard much and it is believed that the ISIS is on the wane, according to western media.Offshoots of ISIS operatives were also subdued separately at different countries including Bangladesh and accordingly they have been on the verge of extinction. But the recent planned and calculated attacks on Al Aqsa Mosque and the renewed burning of Quran suggests that far right groups and white supremacy are trying to instigate rise of new ISIS or any other Islamist terrorist groups to choose extremism in order to protect their religion, holy books, mosques and rights to worship the Almighty Allah.However, ISIS carried on fresh attacks in Afghanistan recently where its rival Taliban captured power after the retreat of US on August 30, last year. During the US withdrawal ISIS detonated a bomb outside Kabul airport killing 13 and wounding 18 US troops four days ahead of complete US withdrawal. On last Friday, April 22, a bomb attack on a Sunni mosque in the city of Kunduz in Afghanistan killed 33 people and injured 43 others, including children. The attack on the Mawlawi Sekandar Sufi mosque is the second in as many days in the northern city. It follows four attacks across Afghanistan a day earlier.The world community including the relevant governments must come forward in this juncture for the sake of peace across the world so that the oppressed communities do not take up terrorism as the means of survival with dignity.The writer is Business Editor,The Daily Observer