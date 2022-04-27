Video
Home Countryside

Four killed in road mishaps in three dists

Published : Wednesday, 27 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Our Correspondents

Four people have been killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Rangamati, Sherpur and Munshiganj, on Monday.
RANGAMATI: Two members of an intelligence agency were killed in a road accident in the district on Monday night.
The deceased were identified as Abu Daud, 26, and Isa Ruhullah, 25.
The accident took place in the Public Health area at around 9:30 pm.
Police and local sources said the duo was on their way to Bhedabhedi on a motorcycle. In the Public Health area, the motorcycle was hit by a CNG-run auto-rickshaw. As they fell from the motorcycle, a passenger-laden bus of 'Paharika Paribahan' ran over them at that time, leaving the duo dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Rangamati Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rangamati Kotwali Police Station (PS) Kabir Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.
NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A man was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Monday night.
The deceased was identified as Nur Ujjal alias Nuira, 40, son of late Abdul, a resident of Hatipagar area in the upazila.
The injured are Shamim and Swapon Mia.
Police and local sources said Nur and Shamim were returning home from Nalitabari Town at around 8:30pm riding by an easy-bike. At that time, a sand-laden speedy truck hit the easy-bike in Shimultala area on the Nalitabari-Nakugaon Highway, leaving the duo and the easy-bike driver Swapon Mia critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Nalitabari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred the trio to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) following the deterioration of their condition.
Later, Nur succumbed to his injuries at around 10:45pm while on the way to the MMCH.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
However, the law enforcers seized the killer truck and arrested its driver and his assistant from the scene.
Nalitabari PS OC Basir Ahmed Badal confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed in this connection.
SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: A young man was killed in a road accident in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Tanjil Ahmed, 22, son of Abdul Sayem, hailed from Cumilla District.
Local sources said a motorcycle fell on the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway in Shologhar area at around 3 pm after losing its control over the steering, which left motorcyclist Tanjil dead on the spot.
Being informed, fire fighters recovered the body and handed over to police, said Sreenagar Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Inspector Mahfuz Riben.
Sub-Inspector of Hasara Highway Police Outpost Md Zahir confirmed the incident.



