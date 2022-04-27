2,172 landless families get houses in six districts



Distribution of the govt houses among landless people going on in Gaibandha Sadar Upazila Parishad auditorium in the town on Tuesday. photo: observer

The distribution programme was inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually from Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Tuesday morning.

GAIBANDHA: A total of 694 landless and homeless families of the district got semi-pucca tin-shed houses from the government.

In this connection, a function on house distribution was held at the auditorium of Sadar Upazila Parishad in the town in the morning.

Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad and local lawmaker Mahabub Ara Begum Gini attended the function and addressed it as chief guest while Deputy Commissioner (DC) Oliur Rahman and Superintendent of Police (SP) Muhammad Towhidul Islam spoke at the event as special guests.

Sadar Upazila Project Implementation Officer (PIO) Anisur Rahman moderated the function.

General Secretary (GS) of District Unit Awami League (AL) Abu Bakar Siddique, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Shah Sarwar Kabir, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Shariful Alam, President of Sadar Upazila AL Rezaul Karim Reza and heroic freedom fighter Ali Akbar Mia, among others, were also present at the programme.

Whip Mahabub Ara Begum Gini in her speech said dream of owning a home of 694 homeless and landless families of the district has come into reality as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday handed over the houses to them at government expenses.

The government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has rehabilitated all the landless and homeless families in phases as part of the Mujib Barsho programmes, the whip added.

She urged all, especially the AL leaders and activists, to stand beside the distressed people being imbued with the ideology of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as he wanted to bring smile on the people's faces by giving them an improved and beautiful life.

Later, the whip along with DC and SP formally handed over the keys of the houses with the documents to 42 homeless and landless families of Sadar Upazila.

DC Oliur Rahman said the cost against each house has been increased to Tk 2,59,500 from Tk 1,91,000 to make the houses more durable.

Necessary measures would be taken to provide micro-credit from various government agencies such as Bangladesh Rural Development Board, Cooperatives, Department of Women and Children, Department of Social Services for their socio economic development of the beneficiaries, the DC added.

JOYPURHAT: A total of 206 homeless families in five upazilas of the district have received houses from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday as Eid gifts.

On this occasion, the distribution programme was held in each Upazila Parishad auditoriums.

Various district and upazila level officials handed over the keys and deeds of the house to the landless families there.

Joypurhat DC Md Shariful Islam confirmed the matter.

He said of the total houses, 69 in Sadar, 67 in Panchbibi, 24 in Akkelpur, 30 in Kalai and 16 were given to the beneficiaries of Khetlal upazilas.

PIROJPUR: A total 228 semi-pucca houses have been handed over to the landless families in four upazilas of the district.

Of the houses, 40 in Nazirpur, 103 in Nesarabad, 30 in Indurkani and 55 were given to the beneficiaries of Mathbaria upazilas.

On this occasion, separate programmes were held in the four upazila headquarters, where the keys and deeds of the houses were distributed among the landless people.

DC Mohammed Jahedur Rahman, ADC (General) Chawdhury Rowshan Islam, ADC Md Humayun Kabir (Revenue) and ADC (ICT and Education) Munira Parvin were present at the programmes with the respective UNOs.

In first and second phases, a total of 3,109 beneficiaries received the government houses.

NARAIL: A total of 95 landless families were given semi-pucca houses from the government in the district under Ahrayan Project-2 in third phases.

In this connection, a distribution programme was held in the district town.

Acting DC Md Fakhrul Hasan, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Dr Mohammad Lutfar Rahman, District AL President Advocate Subash Chandra Bose, its GS and Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Nizam Uddin Khan Nilu, Narail Municipality Mayor Anjuman Ara, Additional DC (Revenue) Swashati Sheel, Sadar UNO Sadia Islam, and Officer-in-Charge of Sadar Police Station Shawkat Kabir, among others, spoke at the event.

Each of the 95 houses was built with cost of Tk 2,59,500.

SIRAJGANJ: A total of 409 families got the semi-pucca houses in the district.

In this connection, a distribution programme was held at Khokshabari in Sadar Upazila of the district with DC Dr Faruque Ahmed in the chair.

Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner GSM Jafarullah, NDC, SP Hasibul Alam, BPM, Sirajganj Municipality Mayor Syed Abdur Rouf Mukta, district level officials, leaders and activists of District AL, and local elites, among others, were also present at the programme.

A total 1,086 houses were, so far, given to the landless families in the district.

SAPAHAR, NAOGAON: Some 540 landless families were given semi-pucca houses as Eid gifs from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the district.

Each of the houses was built with a cost of Tk 2,59,000.

Of the 540 houses, 225 were given to the beneficiaries in Sapahar Upazila.

In this connection, a distribution programme was organized on Amarpur Ahrayan Project premises in Sapahar Upazila in the morning.

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder attended the programme and handed over the keys and deeds of the houses to the beneficiaries.

Naogaon DC Khalid Mehedi Hasan, Sapahar UNO Abdullah Al Mamun, Upazila Parishad Chairman Md Shajahan Hossain, its Female Vice-Chairman Nargis Begum and Shiranti Union Parishad Chairman Borhan Uddin, among others, also spoke on the occasion.









