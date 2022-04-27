Video
Minor child drowns in Bogura

Published : Wednesday, 27 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Our Correspondent

BOGURA, Apr 26: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday    morning.
Deceased Sabbir Hossain, 2, was the son of Khokon Mia of Bharia Purbapara Village under Deuli Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Sabbir fell in a pond nearby the house at around 7am while he along with other children was playing on its bank.
Later, the family members found his body flouting on water and recovered it.
Officer-in-Charge of Shibganj Police Station Dipak Kumar Das and Deuli Union Parishad Chairman Jahidur Islam confirmed the incident.


