Missing boy found dead in Patuakhali

PATUAKHALI, Apr 26: Police recovered the body of a minor boy from the Lohalia River in the district on Monday morning after two days of his missing.

The deceased was identified as Md Jihad, 9, son of Mintu, a resident of Muradia Union in Dumki Upazila. He was a fourth grader at Char Bayra School in the area.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Jihad along with his five friends went to the Lohalia River in Pangshighata Kheya Ghat area on Saturday to take bath. At one stage, Jihad went missing in the river.

Later, locals spotted his body floating in the river in Char Garbadi Ferry Ghat area at around 10am on Monday and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.









