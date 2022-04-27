Two held for selling train tickets in black market

Two people were arrested for selling train tickets in black market in separate drives in two districts- Moulvibazar and Sylhet, in three days.

SREENAGAR, MOULVIBAZAR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a member of a gang, who sale train tickets in black market, in Sreemangal Upazila of the district on Monday along with train tickets.

The arrested man is Md Shafiullah, 45, hails from Ramganj Upazila of Lakshmipur District.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive at Sreemangal Railway Station Gate on Monday afternoon and arrested Shafiullah along with five train tickets, said a press release from RAB-9 on Tuesday.

Earlier, he was arrested along with advance train tickets in 2016.

During initial interrogation, Shafiullah admitted his involvement with the gang of ticket blackers.

A case under the Special Power Act was filed against the man with Sreemangal Railway Police Station (PS) in this connection.

SYLHET: Members of RAB arrested a ticket blacker along with train tickets and other relevant equipments from South Surma area in the city on Saturday.

The arrested man is Zufen Ahmed, 27, a resident of Boroikandi area under South Surma PS area.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive at Jamuna Super Market in Barthkhola area at around 5:30pm and arrested the man, a press release from RAB-9 said on Sunday.

According to the press release, a total of two online copies of train ticket, 30 online application copies, a computer CPU, a monitor, a printer, a mobile phone set and a SIM card were also seized from his possession.

A case was filed against the blacker with South Surma PS in this regard.









