Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 April, 2022, 7:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two held for selling train tickets in black market

Published : Wednesday, 27 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Our Correspondents

Two people were arrested for selling train tickets in black market in separate drives in two districts- Moulvibazar and Sylhet, in three days.
SREENAGAR, MOULVIBAZAR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a member of a gang, who sale train tickets in black market, in Sreemangal Upazila of the district on Monday along with train tickets.
The arrested man is Md Shafiullah, 45, hails from Ramganj Upazila of Lakshmipur District.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive at Sreemangal Railway Station Gate on Monday afternoon and arrested Shafiullah along with five train tickets, said a press release from RAB-9 on Tuesday.
Earlier, he was arrested along with advance train tickets in 2016.
During initial interrogation, Shafiullah admitted his involvement with the gang of ticket      blackers.
A case under the Special Power Act was filed against the man with Sreemangal Railway Police Station (PS) in this connection.
SYLHET: Members of RAB arrested a ticket blacker along with train tickets and other relevant equipments from South Surma area in the city on Saturday.
The arrested man is Zufen Ahmed, 27, a resident of Boroikandi area under South Surma PS area.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive at Jamuna Super Market in Barthkhola area at around 5:30pm and arrested the man, a press release from RAB-9 said on Sunday.
According to the press release, a total of two online copies of train ticket, 30 online application copies, a computer CPU, a monitor, a printer, a mobile phone set and a SIM card were also seized from his possession.
A case was filed against the blacker with South Surma PS in this regard.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four killed in road mishaps in three dists
2,172 landless families get houses in six districts
Minor child drowns in Bogura
Manoranjan Shill Gopal, MP, as chief guest
Missing boy found dead in Patuakhali
Two held for selling train tickets in black market
Diarrhoea situation deteroriates in Barishal Div
Two found dead in Pirojpur, Naogaon


Latest News
HC rejects Ex-DIG Mizan’s bail plea in graft case
Detained Bangladeshis in Libya to be brought back: FM
31 of handset-snatching gang held in city
Bangladesh Bank revises post import financing policy
Bangladesh most competitive wage market among Asia, Oceania areas: JETRO
Workshop on accreditation standards held at BUP
Ukraine war: Ukraine can hit Russia with UK weapons - minister
Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia on Thursday: Turkish official
Sexual harassment allegation against DU teacher raised
New Market attackers are Chatra League cadres: Dr Shahadat Hossain
Most Read News
HC rejects Ex-DIG Mizan’s bail plea in graft case
UK to ship missile launch vehicles to Ukraine
Attempt to kill Zafar Iqbal: Main accused Foyzul gets life term
Bangladesh reports 19 new Covid cases
HSBC first-quarter pre-tax profits drop nearly 30pc to US$4.2 bn
Russia warns of 'real' danger of World War III
Bauddha Kristi Prachar Sangha distribute Ifar items to a Muslim
BNP's movement means protest of 200 people: Hasan
New Market attackers are Chatra League cadres: Dr Shahadat Hossain
Ukraine war: Ukraine can hit Russia with UK weapons - minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft