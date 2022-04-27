Video
Home Countryside

Diarrhoea situation deteroriates in Barishal Div

Published : Wednesday, 27 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Apr 26: Everyday 400-500 diarrhoea patients are getting admitted to government hospitals in Barishal Division.
The diarrhoea outbreak continues to deterioreate in 42 upazilas of six districts in the southern division.
In the last one week, about 3,500 diarrhoea patents were admitted to different upazila hospitals. So far, the total toll of diarhoea patients stood at more than 25,000 over last three months.
Drinking water crisis also continues due to unbearable heat stress. More than 75,000 diarrhiea patients were admitted to government hospitals from March to July in the last ysar.  Of them, about 25 died.
Two deaths were reported in Patuakhali. But according to DoH, they did not die of diarrhoea. In Pirojour and Bhola, the diarrhoea situation has been continuing to deteriorate for last several days.
Barishal topped in diarrhoea cases in last three months with about 8,000 patient admissions to government hospitals. Bhola has registetred over 5,000 cases.
Sme 4,500 diarrhoea patients were registered in government hospitals in Patuakhali, about 3,800 in Pirojpur, about 2,000 in Barguna, and 2,000 in Jhalakathi District.  
In the last week, over 1,000 diarrhoea patients were brought to government hospitals in Bhola while over 800 in Pirojpur.
But more than double patients received treatment in different private hospitals, clinics and own hoses. It was assumed by diarrhoea experts.
 The diarroea disease has been appearing in southern region by every March for last several years. This water borne disease is mainly being caused due to crisis of pure drinking water, specialist physicians said.
Besides, it is also transmitted through rotted food or very low-quality fried items.
According to Barishal Divisdional DoH sources, diarrhoea has spread across almost all 42 upazilas. But only 413 medical teams are working. One doctor is supervising three/four mediaval teams. Each team includes one medical assistant.   
Stocks of more than one lakh bags of IV Saline of 1,000cc and another about 70,000 bags of 500cc were reported by DoH in six districts and all upazilas of the division.  
Before the coronavirus pandemic fading off, a newly concern has appeared among people over the outbreak. It is continuing across entire southern region.
Specialist doctors advised drinking pure water and avoiding edible oil-fried food items during the heat stress and Ramadan. They also asked for taking oral saline after being affected.
There is a four-bed Diarrhoea Ward in 100-Bed General Hospital in Barishal City. Everyday 20-25 diarrhoea patients are treated in the ward. But there is no diarrhoea ward in 1,000-Bed Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH).
There is a 10-bed isolation ward in SBMCH for treating only diarrhoea-affected children. But affected men and women are not allowed admission.
To open a diarrhoea ward in the SBMCH, more than one meeting was held between SBMCH authotiries, Divisional Health Department, and Civil Surgeon. But the poposed ward has not been initiated.
A diarrohea patiemnt died on the way to the general hospitral after being refused admission in the SBMCH in the last year. After than a demand for opening a diarrhoea ward in the SBMCH has been raised.


Diarrhoea situation deteroriates in Barishal Div
