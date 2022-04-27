Video
Junta court to give verdict in Suu Kyi corruption trial today

Published : Wednesday, 27 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97

YANGON, Apr 26: A Myanmar junta court will hand down a verdict in the corruption trial of Aung San Suu Kyi on Wednesday, according to a source with knowledge of the matter, in a case that could see the Nobel laureate jailed for 15 years.
Suu Kyi, 76, has been detained since a military coup ousted her civilian government in February last year, ending the country's brief period of democracy.
She has since been hit with a raft of criminal charges, including violating the official secrets act, corruption and electoral fraud, and she faces more than 150 years in jail if convicted on all counts.
A verdict in the corruption trial, in which Suu Kyi is accused of accepting a bribe of $600,000 cash and gold bars, had been scheduled for Tuesday, said a source close to the case.
But the hearings were "adjourned" without a verdict, which is now scheduled for Wednesday, the source added.
Suu Kyi has already been sentenced to six years in jail for incitement against the military, breaching Covid-19 rules and breaking a telecommunications law -- although she will remain under house arrest while she fights other charges.
Journalists have been barred from attending the special court hearings in the military-built capital Naypyidaw and Suu Kyi's lawyers have been banned from speaking to the media.
Suu Kyi is facing a total of 10 corruption charges -- each with a possible 15-year jail term.
She is also on trial for breaching the official secrets act, where she is accused alongside detained Australian academic Sean Turnell.     -AFP



