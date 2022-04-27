US judge holds Trump in contempt

NEW YORK, Apr 26: A US judge held former president Donald Trump in contempt of court Monday for failing to turn over documents related to an investigation of possible fraud in the Trump family's business dealings.

The judge, Arthur Engoron, ordered Trump to pay $10,000 every day to the office of New York state Attorney General Letitia James until he complies with her subpoena.

James is pursuing a civil probe into the ex-president and the Trump Organization.

She said in January that her probe had found that the Trump Organization fraudulently overvalued multiple assets to secure loans and then undervalued them to minimize taxes.

James successfully argued that Trump was in violation of a court order to produce the accounting and tax documents to her investigators by March 31.

She declared the ruling a "major victory."

"For years, Donald Trump has tried to evade the law and stop our lawful investigation into him and his company's financial dealings. Today's ruling makes clear: No one is above the law," she said in a statement.

Among the assets listed was Trump's penthouse in Manhattan's Trump Tower, which was claimed to be three times bigger in size than it actually was, overestimating its value by $200 million.

James can sue the Trump Organization for damages over any alleged financial misconduct but cannot file criminal charges.

The Trumps have claimed that James, who was elected to her position and is a member of the Democratic Party, is running a politically motivated probe.

Alina Habba, a lawyer for Trump, said she would appeal Monday's ruling.

"All documents responsive to the subpoena were produced to the attorney general months ago. -AFP









