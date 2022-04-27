Video
Home Foreign News

ICBM Parade

Kim vows to boost nuclear arsenal

Published : Wednesday, 27 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120

SEOUL, Apr 26: North Korea will rapidly accelerate development of its nuclear arsenal, leader Kim Jong Un said while overseeing a vast military parade showcasing his most powerful intercontinental ballistic missiles, state media reported Tuesday.
Despite biting sanctions, North Korea has doubled down on Kim's military modernisation drive, test-firing a slew of banned weapons this year while ignoring US offers of talks -- as analysts warn of a likely resumption of nuclear tests.
Dressed in white military uniform trimmed with gold brocade, Kim watched as tanks, rocket launchers and his largest ICBMs were paraded through Pyongyang late Monday for the founding anniversary of North Korea's armed forces, state media      reported.
Kim vowed to "strengthen and develop our nation's nuclear capabilities at the fastest pace," according to a transcript of his speech at the event published by the official Korean Central News Agency.
Repeated negotiations aimed at convincing Kim to give up his nuclear weapons programmes have come to nothing, and he warned Monday that he could use his atomic arsenal if North Korea's "fundamental interests" were threatened.
"The basic mission of our nuclear force is to deter war, but our nuclear weapons cannot be bound to only one mission," he said, according to the KCNA transcript.
North Korea had paused long-range and nuclear tests while Kim met then-US president Donald Trump for a bout of doomed diplomacy, which collapsed in 2019.
Last month Pyongyang test-fired an ICBM at full range for the first time since 2017, and satellite imagery shows signs of activity at a nuclear testing site, which was purportedly demolished in 2018 ahead of the first Trump-Kim summit.    -AFP


