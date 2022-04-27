Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 April, 2022, 7:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Rupganj crush Gazi after Shakib's third fastest List A fifty

Published : Wednesday, 27 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

Shakib Al Hasan lit up the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) finally in an impeccable way, hitting List A cricket's third fastest half-century amongst the Bangladeshi batter during his side Legends
of Rupganj's match against Gazi Group Cricketers at BKSP-3 ground today.
He finally struck 26 ball-59 that was instrumental in Rupganj's 196-run victory over Gazi Group Cricketers.
Opting to bat first, Rupganj racked up a gigantic 293-9 after which their bowlers led by Chirag Jani's 5-15 wrapped up Gazi's innings for just 97 in 29.2 overs.
Apart from Shakib's whirlwind 59, Sabbir Rahman continued his rich vein of form, hitting, 90 off 83.
Shakib's half-century came off just 21 balls. Only two other Bangladeshi batters reached fifty with fewer deliveries than Shakib in List A cricket.
Farhad Reza held the record of fastest DPL half-century off 18 balls. He hit 20 ball-56 against Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in 2019 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, playing for Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club.
Najmul Hossain Milon, who was known as 'Chokka Milon' for his ability to hit sixes at will, was the second fastest to half-century, bringing up the feat off 19 balls. He also finally hit 20 ball-56 against Khulna Division in Dhanmondi Ground in 2007 in National Cricket League (NCL) one-day game. It is noted that NCL one-day format is considered as List A tournament since its
inception in Bangladesh.
However Shakib clattered six fours and three sixes during his 26 ball-59. Sabbir Rahman also hit six fours and three sixes for his 90 off 83.
Opener Raqibul Hasan Noyon scored 47 while captain Naeem Islam who led the side in absence of Mashrafe Bin Mortaza added 42.
Shakib also got one wicket for 31 runs in seven overs with cherry. But Indian recruit Chirag Jani sliced Gazi Group batting line up with his 5-15.
Al-Amin Hossain and Naeem Islam grabbed two wickets apiece. Only three batters of Gazi Group could reach double digit figure with Husna Habi Mehedi scoring highest 32, Meherob Hossian adding 27 and Araft Sunny making 19.    -BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rupganj crush Gazi after Shakib's third fastest List A fifty
Liverpool close gap on Man City to leave Everton in relegation danger
Chiellini to say 'ciao' to Italy after Finalissima with Argentina
Emphatic Sheikh Jamal clinch maiden DPL title
Bijoy first batter to reach 1000 runs milestone in DPL
Tamim first Bangladesh batter to reach 10000 runs in List A cricket
Barca wobble continues as Rayo win puts Real Madrid on brink of title
Fighter Modric primed to floor Pep's City in Champions League semis


Latest News
HC rejects Ex-DIG Mizan’s bail plea in graft case
Detained Bangladeshis in Libya to be brought back: FM
31 of handset-snatching gang held in city
Bangladesh Bank revises post import financing policy
Bangladesh most competitive wage market among Asia, Oceania areas: JETRO
Workshop on accreditation standards held at BUP
Ukraine war: Ukraine can hit Russia with UK weapons - minister
Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia on Thursday: Turkish official
Sexual harassment allegation against DU teacher raised
New Market attackers are Chatra League cadres: Dr Shahadat Hossain
Most Read News
HC rejects Ex-DIG Mizan’s bail plea in graft case
UK to ship missile launch vehicles to Ukraine
Attempt to kill Zafar Iqbal: Main accused Foyzul gets life term
Bangladesh reports 19 new Covid cases
HSBC first-quarter pre-tax profits drop nearly 30pc to US$4.2 bn
Russia warns of 'real' danger of World War III
Bauddha Kristi Prachar Sangha distribute Ifar items to a Muslim
BNP's movement means protest of 200 people: Hasan
New Market attackers are Chatra League cadres: Dr Shahadat Hossain
Ukraine war: Ukraine can hit Russia with UK weapons - minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft