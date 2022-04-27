Rupganj crush Gazi after Shakib's third fastest List A fifty

Shakib Al Hasan lit up the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) finally in an impeccable way, hitting List A cricket's third fastest half-century amongst the Bangladeshi batter during his side Legends

of Rupganj's match against Gazi Group Cricketers at BKSP-3 ground today.

He finally struck 26 ball-59 that was instrumental in Rupganj's 196-run victory over Gazi Group Cricketers.

Opting to bat first, Rupganj racked up a gigantic 293-9 after which their bowlers led by Chirag Jani's 5-15 wrapped up Gazi's innings for just 97 in 29.2 overs.

Apart from Shakib's whirlwind 59, Sabbir Rahman continued his rich vein of form, hitting, 90 off 83.

Shakib's half-century came off just 21 balls. Only two other Bangladeshi batters reached fifty with fewer deliveries than Shakib in List A cricket.

Farhad Reza held the record of fastest DPL half-century off 18 balls. He hit 20 ball-56 against Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in 2019 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, playing for Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club.

Najmul Hossain Milon, who was known as 'Chokka Milon' for his ability to hit sixes at will, was the second fastest to half-century, bringing up the feat off 19 balls. He also finally hit 20 ball-56 against Khulna Division in Dhanmondi Ground in 2007 in National Cricket League (NCL) one-day game. It is noted that NCL one-day format is considered as List A tournament since its

inception in Bangladesh.

However Shakib clattered six fours and three sixes during his 26 ball-59. Sabbir Rahman also hit six fours and three sixes for his 90 off 83.

Opener Raqibul Hasan Noyon scored 47 while captain Naeem Islam who led the side in absence of Mashrafe Bin Mortaza added 42.

Shakib also got one wicket for 31 runs in seven overs with cherry. But Indian recruit Chirag Jani sliced Gazi Group batting line up with his 5-15.

Al-Amin Hossain and Naeem Islam grabbed two wickets apiece. Only three batters of Gazi Group could reach double digit figure with Husna Habi Mehedi scoring highest 32, Meherob Hossian adding 27 and Araft Sunny making 19. -BSS