Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 April, 2022, 7:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Chiellini to say 'ciao' to Italy after Finalissima with Argentina

Published : Wednesday, 27 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

MILAN, APR 26: Giorgio Chiellini will bring down the curtain on his international career this summer after Italy face Argentina in the so-called 'Finalissima' at Wembley, the site of his greatest career triumph.
The 37-year-old was one of the key figures of the Azzurri's Euro 2020 victory, captaining his country to a dramatic win over England at the iconic stadium where he will lead out his countrymen on June 1.
The Finalissima is a new match which pits the European and South American champions against each other in a one-off encounter.
"I'll say goodbye to the national team at Wembley, where I reached the highest point of my career by winning the Euro," he told DAZN after Juventus' 2-1 Serie A win at Sassuolo on Monday night.
"I'd like to say goodbye to the Azzurri with a nice memory. It will definitely be my last game for Italy."
Chiellini, who has been capped 116 times, was hoping to take part in one more World Cup before saying 'ciao' to fans, but Italy missed out on the 2022 tournament in Qatar, hastening the centre-back's departure from the international game.
He has had a mixed Italy career, reaching the Euro 2012 final -- where Italy were outclassed by Spain losing 4-0 -- but had a difficult time at World Cup finals.
Italy exited in the group stage both in 2010 -- when they were the defending champions -- and 2014 before slumping to a historic play-off defeat to Sweden in 2017 which cost them a place in the 2018 tournament.
Chiellini also suffered the ignominy of being bitten by Luis Suarez as Italy exited behind Uruguay and Costa Rica in 2014.
Roberto Mancini's side have to wait until at least 2026 to take part in football's global showpiece after being knocked out of the 2022 edition in Qatar by North Macedonia, again in the play-offs, last month.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rupganj crush Gazi after Shakib's third fastest List A fifty
Liverpool close gap on Man City to leave Everton in relegation danger
Chiellini to say 'ciao' to Italy after Finalissima with Argentina
Emphatic Sheikh Jamal clinch maiden DPL title
Bijoy first batter to reach 1000 runs milestone in DPL
Tamim first Bangladesh batter to reach 10000 runs in List A cricket
Barca wobble continues as Rayo win puts Real Madrid on brink of title
Fighter Modric primed to floor Pep's City in Champions League semis


Latest News
HC rejects Ex-DIG Mizan’s bail plea in graft case
Detained Bangladeshis in Libya to be brought back: FM
31 of handset-snatching gang held in city
Bangladesh Bank revises post import financing policy
Bangladesh most competitive wage market among Asia, Oceania areas: JETRO
Workshop on accreditation standards held at BUP
Ukraine war: Ukraine can hit Russia with UK weapons - minister
Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia on Thursday: Turkish official
Sexual harassment allegation against DU teacher raised
New Market attackers are Chatra League cadres: Dr Shahadat Hossain
Most Read News
HC rejects Ex-DIG Mizan’s bail plea in graft case
UK to ship missile launch vehicles to Ukraine
Attempt to kill Zafar Iqbal: Main accused Foyzul gets life term
Bangladesh reports 19 new Covid cases
HSBC first-quarter pre-tax profits drop nearly 30pc to US$4.2 bn
Russia warns of 'real' danger of World War III
Bauddha Kristi Prachar Sangha distribute Ifar items to a Muslim
BNP's movement means protest of 200 people: Hasan
New Market attackers are Chatra League cadres: Dr Shahadat Hossain
Ukraine war: Ukraine can hit Russia with UK weapons - minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft