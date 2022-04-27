Bijoy first batter to reach 1000 runs milestone in DPL

Opener Anamul Haque Bijoy became the first Bangladeshi batter to score 1000 runs in a single season of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) since it got the List A status in 2013.

He reached the milestone in the 14th match and to make the matter more memorable, he hit a century in his side Prime Bank Cricket Club's comfortable 10-wicket victory over Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club.

Before the league got the List A status, it is believe only two batters could reach the 1000-run landmark in single season. Abahani captain Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu was believed to hit the milestone as the first batter in 1984-85 season and then Mohammedan Sporting Club's foreign recruit Steve Tikolo scored 1227 runs in 2001 season. But no official data was found about

their record as the league was not considered as List A tournament during that time.

The BCB also didn't take any initiative to keep the data in that time.

However Bijoy's current ran tally stood 1042 runs with three centuries and eight half-centuries after his 84 ball-112 against Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club at BKSP-4 ground today.

Earlier he rewrote the record by becoming the highest run-getter in DPL since in got the List A status. He overcame Saif Hasan's 814-run tally in his just 12th match of the DPL.

Bijoy however started this match with 930 runs which meant he needed 70 runs to reach the magical figure. He however got there with a single off pacer Nahidul Islam and then as expectedly broke out in wild celebration. His opening partner Tamim Iqbal gave him a tight hug to acknowledge his magical feat and his coach, trainer and other colleagues also congratulated him from the dressing room.

However Prime Bank made the match a cake-walk for them. After Rupganj Tigers were bowled out for 229 in 49.4 overs, Prime Bank raced to the victory in just 26.4 overs, making 234 for no loss.

Apart from Bijoy's 112, Tamim Iqbal, the Bangladesh ODI captain also blasted an unbeaten 109 off 81. While Bijoy clobbered 11 fours and six sixes for his 81 ball-112 not out, Tamim, smote nine fours and seven sixe.

Due to their six-laden knocks, Prime Bank reached the target with unbelievable ease.

Saad Naseem scored highest 84-run for Rupganj while captain Marshall Ayub made 58.

Afghan recruit Karim Janat and Rubel Hossain claimed four wickets apiece for Prime Bank.

Despite this victory, Bijoy's milestone, Prime Bank however have no chance to cinch the trophy. They so far amassed 18 points from 14 matches. The league championship fight is confined to Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Legends of Rupganj as of now. -BSS











