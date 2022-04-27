

Tamim first Bangladesh batter to reach 10000 runs in List A cricket

He blasted an unbeaten 109 off 81 as his side Prime Bank Cricket Club crushed Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club by 10 wickets. His fellow opener Anamul Haque Bijoy, who contributed to the victory with 84 ball-112 not out, also reached 1000 runs landmark in DPL history since it got the List A status.

However Tamim's century was his 20th in List A cricket. Tamim who scored 90 runs in the side's previous game, came to the match with 9903 runs. He played in aggressive fashion right from the start in a bid to keep the side going in the chase of a moderate total.

His fifty came off 57 balls but after completing the half-century he went berserk on the Rupganj bowlers and brought up his second fifty off just 20 balls. Having done so, he also reached the 10000 runs milestone.

His current run tally in List A cricket is now 10012. Amongst those runs, 7826 runs came from ODI cricket and the rest of the runs came from the DPL and other competitive one-day format cricket. Amongst his 20 centuries, his 14 centuries came through ODI cricket. -BSS









