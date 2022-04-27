Road crash kills 2 intelligence agency men in Rangamati

RANGAMATI, Apr 26: Two members of an intelligence agency were killed in a road accident in Rangamati district on Monday night.

The deceased were Abu Daud, 26, and Isa Ruhullah, 25. The accident occurred in the Public Health area at around 9.30pm.

According to locals, the duo was on their way to Bhedabhedi on a motorcycle. In the Public Health area, it was hit by a CNG-run auto-rickshaw. As they fell off from the motorcycle, a bus of Paharika Poribahan ran over them leaving them dead on the spot.

Officer in-charge of Rangamati Kotwali Police Kabir Hossain said that he himself was at the spot. The bodies were sent to Rangamati Sadar Hospital. A case in this regard was underway, he said.









