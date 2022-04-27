Improved varieties, cropping patterns in Charlands to perk up food security, rural livelihood

The scientists from local and international research institutes have tested and identified improved and climate smart crop varieties and cropping patterns for the Charlands (river islands) of the country.

The improved crop varieties and cropping patterns, based on several socioeconomic and environmental factors and suitability testing, will not only increase overall crop production, but also increase agricultural and farm income, and improve the livelihoods of the char residents of those areas, according to a joint study revealed on Tuesday through a webinar titled 'Rural livelihood, agricultural intensification, and climate change adaptation in the Charlands of Bangladesh.'

The International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) and Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) jointly implemented the 'Partnerships for Enhanced Engagement in Research Programme' supported research project titled 'Climate Change Adaptation of Rural Households in Bangladesh's Charlands, funded by National Academy of Science (NAS) and the USAID.

Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) Dr Shaikh Mohammad Bokhtiar chaired the webinar while Agriculture Secretary Md Sayedul Islam, Director General of BARI Dr Debasish Sarker, Director General of BRRI Dr Md Shahjahan Kabir and Agriculture Development Officer of USAID Kevin Fath also spoke on the occasion.











