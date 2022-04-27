Two new departments to be opened in 7 affiliated colleges soon

A decision has been taken to open two new departments in seven government colleges affiliated to Dhaka University.

Prof Supriya Bhattacharya, coordinator of seven colleges and principal of Eden Women's College, confirmed the matter on Sunday night. She said, the Vice-Chancellor of DU (Education) and the chief coordinator of the affiliated seven government colleges, Prof ASM Maqsood Kamal took the decision at a discussion meeting at Nobab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Building on April 19. During the meeting the chief coordinator discussed about the admission and other educational activities in the first year undergraduate (honours) classes of seven colleges in the 2021-2022 academic year. In this meeting, a decision was taken to open new subjects.

She further said a policy decision has been taken at the meeting to open 'Computer Science' and 'Information and Communication Science' in seven government colleges affiliated to meet the needs of the age and domestic and foreign needs.

Further action will be taken after discussing these issues with the concerned. In case of opening two new subjects, the final decision will be taken after checking and selecting everything including the potential of the colleges.













