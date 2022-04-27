Tk 200 VAT to be added in e-SIM

The new technology e-SIM will add Tk 200 value added tax (VAT). Besides, VAT of Tk 200 is levied on other ordinary SIMs as before.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) on Thursday (April 21) issued an order in this regard. The country's mobile phone operators sell SIMs to its customers and provide various services. All mobile phone operators are under the Large Taxpayer Unit (LTU). The NBR has already informed the LTU Commissioner of VAT about the new guidelines. The guidelines state that e-SIM will be defined as a generic SIM provider.

Previously, in 2019, a tax of Tk 200 was levied on SIM supply. Mobile phone operators deposit this tax on SIM sales in the government treasury. In addition, if the SIM is lost or damaged, a tax of Tk 100 is levied on restoration or conversion.









