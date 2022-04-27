BNP won’t join any polls under AL govt: Fakhrul



BNP Standing Committee Member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain addresses a rally organized by the party Mohanagar Committee protesting the arrest of BNP leader Mokbul Hossain in a case filed for the clash between traders and students in New Market area. The programme was held in front of the National Press Club on Tuesday. photo : Observer

"Our position on the election is clear. We are not going to participate in any polls-- whether it is a local government or parliamentary election--under the current government," he said.

A day after the Election Commission announced the schedule for the elections to Cumilla City Corporation, Fakhrul made the remarks while talking to journalists at his local residence in Kalibari area.

Replying to a question, Fakhrul said the country's people will determine how the next election will be held and how the country will run. "But we've long been saying we won't take part in any election under the partisan government."

He said the Awami League has now established a one-person's rule along with the one-party rule. "They (govt) are now internationally recognised as an autocratic regime while newspapers and different countries are branding Awami League as an authoritarian party."

The BNP leader alleged that the Awami League government has become completely dependent on the bureaucrats and the law enforcement agencies as it has become isolated from the country's people. "So, it seems ridiculous to people when the Awami League talks about democracy." -UNB











