Wednesday, 27 April, 2022, 7:13 AM
Home Back Page

14 BNP men get bail in New Market clash case

All directed to surrender before lower court in 6 weeks

Published : Wednesday, 27 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to 14 BNP leaders and activists for six weeks in a case filed by police on charges of obstruction of police work in clashes during Dhaka College students and businessmen and shop employees in the capital's New Market.
A HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Salim granted them bail in the case.
The 14 leaders and activists are Amir Hossain Alamgir, Mizan, Hasan Jahangir Mithu, Harun Hawlader, Shah Alam Santu, Shahidul Islam Shahid, Japani Faruk, Mizan Bepari, Asif, Rahmat, Billal, Monir, Julhas and Babul. The HC bench also directed them to surrender before the lower court concerned within six weeks.
Inspector Yamin Kabir of New Market Police Station filed the case on charges rioting, arson and obstructing on duty police personnel. He named 24 suspects in his case along with around 300 unidentified traders and shop workers and up to 700 college students.
On April 23, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid granted a three-day remand to BNP leader Advocate Maqbool Hossain in the case.
A total of three cases have been filed against more than 12,000 people over the clash between traders and Dhaka College students in the New Market area. New Market Police Station SI Mehedi Hasan lodged a case under the Explosives Act. Up to 200 unnamed people have been implicated in the case filed by Mehedi.
The other was filed by inspector Yamin Kabir against around 300 unidentified traders and shop workers and up to 700 college students.
More than 1,200 named and unnamed people were accused in the cases. The clashes were traced back to an altercation at an eatery in the New Market last week.
The sporadic fights throughout the next day left two people dead and more than 50 people injured.


