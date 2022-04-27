Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 April, 2022, 7:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Denmark’s Crown Princess Mary visits Rohingya camp

Published : Wednesday, 27 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117

Mary Elizabeth Donaldson, the Crown Princess of Denmark, talks to children at a Rohingya refugee camp at Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar on Tuesday. photo : pid

Mary Elizabeth Donaldson, the Crown Princess of Denmark, talks to children at a Rohingya refugee camp at Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar on Tuesday. photo : pid

Mary Elizabeth, the crown princess of Denmark, has visited a Rohingya refugee camp at Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar.
The princess inspected a programme, backed by the Danish Refugee Council, to prevent landslide and protect environment through tree plantation on Tuesday.
Princess Mary spoke to the beneficiaries of the programme and met Rohingya refugee women and children at camps No. 6 and 8.
She also talked to Bangladeshi residents of Ukhiya who have been affected by the settlement of the Myanmar refugees.
Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Shah Rezwan Hayat welcomed Princess Mary to the camp No. 5 upon her arrival in the morning.
On the first day of her three-day visit, the princess met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Monday.
She witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding on sustainable and green framework engagement to strengthen the two countries' partnership on climate and green transition at a Dhaka hotel before starting for Cox's Bazar.
She will travel to Satkhira on Wednesday to visit the Sundarbans and meet the people affected by climate change in the coastal areas.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
19 new Covid cases in a day, no death
Road crash kills 2 intelligence agency men in Rangamati
Improved varieties, cropping patterns in Charlands to perk up food security, rural livelihood
Two new departments to be opened in 7 affiliated colleges soon
Asia facing ‘stagflationary outlook’ amid Ukraine war: IMF
Tk 200 VAT to be added in e-SIM
BNP won’t join any polls under AL govt: Fakhrul
UN to vote on measure pushing states to justify veto use


Latest News
HC rejects Ex-DIG Mizan’s bail plea in graft case
Detained Bangladeshis in Libya to be brought back: FM
31 of handset-snatching gang held in city
Bangladesh Bank revises post import financing policy
Bangladesh most competitive wage market among Asia, Oceania areas: JETRO
Workshop on accreditation standards held at BUP
Ukraine war: Ukraine can hit Russia with UK weapons - minister
Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia on Thursday: Turkish official
Sexual harassment allegation against DU teacher raised
New Market attackers are Chatra League cadres: Dr Shahadat Hossain
Most Read News
HC rejects Ex-DIG Mizan’s bail plea in graft case
UK to ship missile launch vehicles to Ukraine
Attempt to kill Zafar Iqbal: Main accused Foyzul gets life term
Bangladesh reports 19 new Covid cases
HSBC first-quarter pre-tax profits drop nearly 30pc to US$4.2 bn
Russia warns of 'real' danger of World War III
Bauddha Kristi Prachar Sangha distribute Ifar items to a Muslim
BNP's movement means protest of 200 people: Hasan
New Market attackers are Chatra League cadres: Dr Shahadat Hossain
Ukraine war: Ukraine can hit Russia with UK weapons - minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft