Marico, UCEP distribute honey among poor children

To raise awareness about nutrition among students, Marico Bangladesh, one of the country's top FMCG companies, has conducted free honey distribution activities among underprivileged children in collaboration with UCEP Bangladesh. As part of this event, Marico Bangladesh recently handed over 2,000 bottles of honey to UCEP Bangladesh's head office.

Md. Abdul Karim, Executive Director of UCEP (former Principal Secretary to the Hon'ble Prime Minister) received the contribution from Christabel Randolph, Director of Legal and Corporate Affairs at Marico Bangladesh Limited. Senior officials of UCEP Bangladesh were also present at the event, says a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Christabel Randolph, Director of Legal and Corporate Affairs at Marico Bangladesh Limited said, "At Marico we strive to make a difference in the lives of our stakeholders with our products, operations and engagement. We would like to thank UCEP Bangladesh for extending their support in enabling us to engage with underprivileged children and educate them about the goodness of pure, natural Honey."

Md. Abdul Karim, Executive Director of UCEP Bangladesh, expressed his thanks to Marico for extending a helping hand to support the nutrition requirements and nutrition awareness of underprivileged students. He appreciated the commitment of company for their sustained social responsibility endeavors in serving disadvantaged students.











