Wednesday, 27 April, 2022, 7:12 AM
Home Business

Hygienic dryfish producers celebrates Nutrition Week-22

Published : Wednesday, 27 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Business Desk

With the theme "Proper nutrition for healthy life", the National Nutrition Week 2022 is being observed across the country. The USAID funded ECOFISH II activity of WorldFish Bangladesh hosted a nutrition awareness session with its beneficiaries on the eve of this week at Uttar Lombori, Teknaf on Monday, says a press release.
Delwar Hossain, Senior Upazila Fisheries Officer (SUFO), Teknaf attended and discussed on the importance of fish and marine foods. He has taken an oath from the participants that "We will eat healthy foods, and will produce safe and hygienic dry fish for family consumption and for marketing".
Samiul Islam, Senior Nutrition Specialist, ECOFISH II discussed various aspects of diversified food, and nutrition requirements for children, pregnant and lactating mothers. In addition, weight and mid-upper arm circumference (MUAC) of the present under five children were measured to determine the nutrition status of the children, and necessary suggestions were provided to the mothers/caregivers.
The USAID funded ECOFISH II activity of WorldFish Bangladesh is supporting to develop women entrepreneurship through providing raw marine small pelagic fishes and other inputs including training to selected Jele Bodhu (Fishermen wives) to produce safe and hygienic dry fish. Shaheed Nasrullah Al Mamun- Research Associate said,production and marketing of safe and hygienic dry fishes would accelerate the nutrition and livelihood benefits among the people living in this region.


