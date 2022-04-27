

Peoples Ins declares 12.50pc cash dividend

CHATTOGRAM, April 26: The 411th Board Directors meeting of Peoples Insurance Company Limited has held on Digital Platform recently. Chairman of the company Zafar Ahmed Patwari presided over the meeting.At that meeting, audited financial statements for the year 2021 recommended by the audit committee were released.The company's after-tax profit has 21 crore 22 lakh 7 thousand taka which is the consolidated earnings per share (EPS) of 2.58 taka. The company's after-tax profit for the last financial year was Tk 16 crore 7 lakh whereas the consolidated earnings per share (EPS) was Tk 2.26.At the end of 2021, the company has declared a cash dividend of 12.50 per cent where the shareholders will be paid a cash dividend of 5 crore 77 lakh 50 thousand taka which will be 1 taka 25 paisa per share.Vice Chairman of the Board Mohammad Anwarul Haque, directors, company advisor, chief executive officer, chief financial officer, company secretary and HIAC were also present at the meeting.