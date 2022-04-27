Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 April, 2022, 7:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BB re-fixes MFS transaction limit

Published : Wednesday, 27 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has re-fixed the mobile financial service (MFS) transaction ceiling.
The central bank has also withdrawn the number of daily transaction times and fixed the daily cash-out limit at Taka 25,000 from agent point while the monthly transaction limit is Taka 150,000, as per a BB circular issued on Monday.
The cash-in limit is fixed at Taka 30,000 while the monthly limit is set at Taka 2,00,000 the person to person (p2p) cash transfer limit has been set at Taka 25,000 daily and Taka 200,000 monthly.
The MFS account can keep a maximum balance of Taka 300,000 in each account. Besides, bank account to mobile financial service daily money transfer limit has been set at Taka 50,000 while monthly limit at Taka 300,000.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Robi gave nearly Tk 958cr to govt exchequer in January-March
ADB pledges $2.88b to Asia-Pacific to tackle Covid-19 fall out
Marico, UCEP distribute honey among poor children
Hygienic dryfish producers celebrates Nutrition Week-22
Peoples Ins declares 12.50pc cash dividend
Sri Lanka begins talks with China on refinancing debt
BB re-fixes MFS transaction limit
NCCI President attends an Iftar Mahfil of Bangladesh Knitting Owners Association


Latest News
HC rejects Ex-DIG Mizan’s bail plea in graft case
Detained Bangladeshis in Libya to be brought back: FM
31 of handset-snatching gang held in city
Bangladesh Bank revises post import financing policy
Bangladesh most competitive wage market among Asia, Oceania areas: JETRO
Workshop on accreditation standards held at BUP
Ukraine war: Ukraine can hit Russia with UK weapons - minister
Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia on Thursday: Turkish official
Sexual harassment allegation against DU teacher raised
New Market attackers are Chatra League cadres: Dr Shahadat Hossain
Most Read News
HC rejects Ex-DIG Mizan’s bail plea in graft case
UK to ship missile launch vehicles to Ukraine
Attempt to kill Zafar Iqbal: Main accused Foyzul gets life term
Bangladesh reports 19 new Covid cases
HSBC first-quarter pre-tax profits drop nearly 30pc to US$4.2 bn
Russia warns of 'real' danger of World War III
Bauddha Kristi Prachar Sangha distribute Ifar items to a Muslim
BNP's movement means protest of 200 people: Hasan
New Market attackers are Chatra League cadres: Dr Shahadat Hossain
Ukraine war: Ukraine can hit Russia with UK weapons - minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft