BB re-fixes MFS transaction limit

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has re-fixed the mobile financial service (MFS) transaction ceiling.

The central bank has also withdrawn the number of daily transaction times and fixed the daily cash-out limit at Taka 25,000 from agent point while the monthly transaction limit is Taka 150,000, as per a BB circular issued on Monday.

The cash-in limit is fixed at Taka 30,000 while the monthly limit is set at Taka 2,00,000 the person to person (p2p) cash transfer limit has been set at Taka 25,000 daily and Taka 200,000 monthly.

The MFS account can keep a maximum balance of Taka 300,000 in each account. Besides, bank account to mobile financial service daily money transfer limit has been set at Taka 50,000 while monthly limit at Taka 300,000.











