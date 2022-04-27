Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 April, 2022, 7:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

LafargeHolcim BD earnings fell by 6pc to Tk 128cr in Jan-March

Published : Wednesday, 27 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Business Correspondent

Rajesh K Surana, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh announces the company's Q1 (January-March) Consolidated operating EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) reached 128 crore Taka which is a decline of 6pc impacted by sharp increase in raw material prices
Moreover, the Company has recently resumed aggregates operations intensifies the digital integration by launching own integrated e-commerce site "nirmanbandhob.com" and that the company's total waste management capacity increased to 100KT waste processing    annually.          
He said the first quarter of the year 2022 has been a quarter with external challenges. The company's net sales decreased by one percent and EPS have reached Tk. 0.81 per share.
But the company employees, channel partners and stakeholders showed resilience which enabled the company to navigate successfully in these difficult times.  
He said recently, the company has restarted its aggregates production with the permission from the Ministry of Industries. The import replacement project will save the country's foreign exchange and will ensure higher revenue for the government.
LafargeHolcim Bangladesh substantially increased focus on revolutionizing the route to market landscape through remodeling the traditional channel.
The company launched the first e-commerce site'nirmanbandhob.com" to give contactless access to our products and solutions to end consumers.
This channel also collaborates with other non-compete building materials products of the country, giving the consumer a one stop solution for all kinds of construction needs. The company will now get all relevant information and tools to prepare plan of its own without any intervention from any middleman. In this quarter, the company has started to get benefits from its waste management investment which is paving the way of our dream to become the pioneer in professional waste management solutions in the country.
The facilities are now ready to handle approximately 100,000 tonnes of waste annually in the plant which will help to accelerate the reduction of CO2 emission and also generate alternate fuels".
Rajesh said the company's net sales during the Q1 decreased by 1pc to 6,259 mBDT compared to 6,318 mBDT in Q1, 2021. Operating EBIT reached mBDT 1,278, a de-growth of 6pc over Q1, 2021. The profit after tax for the quarter registered de-growth of 9pc to 945 mBDT against 1,035 mBDT in the prior year. Its cost cutting leadership remained as a focal point during the quarter and had a very positive impact on the overall result, he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Robi gave nearly Tk 958cr to govt exchequer in January-March
ADB pledges $2.88b to Asia-Pacific to tackle Covid-19 fall out
Marico, UCEP distribute honey among poor children
Hygienic dryfish producers celebrates Nutrition Week-22
Peoples Ins declares 12.50pc cash dividend
Sri Lanka begins talks with China on refinancing debt
BB re-fixes MFS transaction limit
NCCI President attends an Iftar Mahfil of Bangladesh Knitting Owners Association


Latest News
HC rejects Ex-DIG Mizan’s bail plea in graft case
Detained Bangladeshis in Libya to be brought back: FM
31 of handset-snatching gang held in city
Bangladesh Bank revises post import financing policy
Bangladesh most competitive wage market among Asia, Oceania areas: JETRO
Workshop on accreditation standards held at BUP
Ukraine war: Ukraine can hit Russia with UK weapons - minister
Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia on Thursday: Turkish official
Sexual harassment allegation against DU teacher raised
New Market attackers are Chatra League cadres: Dr Shahadat Hossain
Most Read News
HC rejects Ex-DIG Mizan’s bail plea in graft case
UK to ship missile launch vehicles to Ukraine
Attempt to kill Zafar Iqbal: Main accused Foyzul gets life term
Bangladesh reports 19 new Covid cases
HSBC first-quarter pre-tax profits drop nearly 30pc to US$4.2 bn
Russia warns of 'real' danger of World War III
Bauddha Kristi Prachar Sangha distribute Ifar items to a Muslim
BNP's movement means protest of 200 people: Hasan
New Market attackers are Chatra League cadres: Dr Shahadat Hossain
Ukraine war: Ukraine can hit Russia with UK weapons - minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft