LafargeHolcim BD earnings fell by 6pc to Tk 128cr in Jan-March

Rajesh K Surana, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh announces the company's Q1 (January-March) Consolidated operating EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) reached 128 crore Taka which is a decline of 6pc impacted by sharp increase in raw material prices

Moreover, the Company has recently resumed aggregates operations intensifies the digital integration by launching own integrated e-commerce site "nirmanbandhob.com" and that the company's total waste management capacity increased to 100KT waste processing annually.

He said the first quarter of the year 2022 has been a quarter with external challenges. The company's net sales decreased by one percent and EPS have reached Tk. 0.81 per share.

But the company employees, channel partners and stakeholders showed resilience which enabled the company to navigate successfully in these difficult times.

He said recently, the company has restarted its aggregates production with the permission from the Ministry of Industries. The import replacement project will save the country's foreign exchange and will ensure higher revenue for the government.

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh substantially increased focus on revolutionizing the route to market landscape through remodeling the traditional channel.

The company launched the first e-commerce site'nirmanbandhob.com" to give contactless access to our products and solutions to end consumers.

This channel also collaborates with other non-compete building materials products of the country, giving the consumer a one stop solution for all kinds of construction needs. The company will now get all relevant information and tools to prepare plan of its own without any intervention from any middleman. In this quarter, the company has started to get benefits from its waste management investment which is paving the way of our dream to become the pioneer in professional waste management solutions in the country.

The facilities are now ready to handle approximately 100,000 tonnes of waste annually in the plant which will help to accelerate the reduction of CO2 emission and also generate alternate fuels".

Rajesh said the company's net sales during the Q1 decreased by 1pc to 6,259 mBDT compared to 6,318 mBDT in Q1, 2021. Operating EBIT reached mBDT 1,278, a de-growth of 6pc over Q1, 2021. The profit after tax for the quarter registered de-growth of 9pc to 945 mBDT against 1,035 mBDT in the prior year. Its cost cutting leadership remained as a focal point during the quarter and had a very positive impact on the overall result, he said.



