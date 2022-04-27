Video
MFS customers' monthly cash-in raised to Tk 5 lakh

Published : Wednesday, 27 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Monday raised the limit on monthly cash-in, a form of money deposit in mobile financial service accounts, for the MFS users to Tk 5 lakh. Customers of the mobile financial services (MFS) are now allowed to cash in additional Tk 3 lakh in a month in their accounts from their bank accounts or cards.
Earlier, the limit was Tk 2 lakh and clients were allowed to deposit the sum either through agents or cards. In the case of cash-in from bank accounts and cards, the daily transaction limit would be Tk 50,000 and the limit on cash-in from agents would remain unchanged at Tk 20,000.
The limits on daily and monthly person-to-person transactions have been kept unchanged at Tk 25,000 and Tk 2 lakh respectively. The daily and monthly cash-out limits have been kept unchanged at Tk 25,000 and Tk 1.5 lakh.
A BB circular issued by its payment systems department general manager Md Mezbaul Haque said that the growing importance of the MFS based money transactions had prompted the BB to issue the fresh circular.
'In the country's overall payment system, the MFS is playing a vital role,' it said. The Covid-induced situation has helped expansion of the mobile financial services and transactions through the mobile-based payment system, it said.
Besides, different government payments for education and social security have been on the rise, it said. Tendency among low-income people to use MFS has also increased that has prompted the central bank to reset the payment through individual MFS accounts, it said.
The central bank in its new circular not only increased the cash-in limit but also allowed the customers to make unlimited number of transactions. Under the new instruction, there will be no limit on the number of transactions in cash-in, cash-out and person-to-person.
The latest BB data showed that the amount of money transacted through the MFS increased by 23.8 per cent or Tk 13,107 crore year-on-year in February 2022 as the MFS operators are bringing many more services under their umbrella.
The amount of transactions through the MFS rose to Tk 68,162.8 crore in February 2022 from Tk 55,055.1 crore in the same month of 2021.
Prompted by a rapid technology adoption by people, the MFS operators have brought a wide range of utility service providers under their network with a view to expanding the business after the Covid outbreak, BB officials said.
Customers can add money or deposit money in their MFS accounts from different bank accounts at ease, they said.
In addition to these, the customers now-a-days can pay street vendors, known as micro merchants, from their MFS wallets, another major development in the MFS ecosystem taken place in recent months.
The recent launch of loan product for the bKash customers has added new dimension to the MFS business. Under the central bank new circular, customers of MFS operators would be allowed to keep up to Tk 3 lakh as balance.


